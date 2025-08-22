Blake Lively is starring in a brand new project following It Ends With Us. The romantic drama quickly became one of the actress' most recognizable projects thanks to the popularity of the Colleen Hoover's viral book (and Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni). But the star is trading the drama for action and comedy thanks to her new adventure rom-com The Survival List from Lionsgate (the same studio that did Another Simple Favor).

Here's everything you need to know about Blake Lively's new adventure rom-com The Survival List.

What is the story of The Survival List? The new movie follows reality TV producer Annie, who's sent to work a new show with renowned survival expert Chopper Lane. Well, until they're stranded after a shipwreck, and Annie realizes that Chopper doesn't actually know how to get them out of a deadly situation. And it wouldn't be a rom-com if these two didn't develop feelings for each other along the way! A woman in media finds herself stranded with a colleague? That reminds me of Sandra Bullock's The Lost City and I'm not mad about it. Lionsgate will bring the movie to life with Scott O'Brien. Blake Lively will produce, and Marc Platt is in talks to join her in the behind-the-scenes role. Rye Lane's Tom Melia wrote the script.

Who's in The Survival List cast? Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA So far we know that the movie will be led by Blake Lively as Annie, but we don't have word yet on who will play Chopper. I could totally see someone like Chris Hemsworth taking that role, but stay tuned for official cast updates!

What are people saying about the movie? Just like with everything else in the world, the internet had a lot to say about Blake's new movie. "Yet another movie that won’t be worth watching," one user on X tweeted, while another said, "@Lionsgate likes taking risks it seems," referencing the reports that Blake tried to take creative control on It Ends With Us. But Blake's fans are more than excited to see her onscreen again. "Blake keeps staying booked and busy!" a fan said, while another agreed (perhaps more passionately) that the actress is "BOOKED AND BUSY."

Are you excited to see Blake Lively in another movie? Stay tuned for the latest updates!