'Another Simple Favor' Director Promises Blake Lively's Nothing Like Her Character

Thank goodness, those rumors that the drama surrounding Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press derailed A Simple Favor 2 are not true — and Prime Video just dropped the movie! I love seeing Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick onscreen again, and this time, the fashion, the drama, and the mystery are bigger than ever.

Here's the first look at Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor — and why Blake Lively's nothing like her character.

Who's in the Another Simple Favor cast? The Another Simple Favor cast features all our favorites from the first movie: Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers: an author who helped land Emily in jail.

as Stephanie Smothers: an author who helped land Emily in jail. Blake Lively as Emily Nelson: a woman hiding a lot of secrets.

as Emily Nelson: a woman hiding a lot of secrets. Henry Golding as Sean Townsend: Emily's ex and Nicky's dad who was romantically interested in Stephanie at the end of the first movie.

as Sean Townsend: Emily's ex and Nicky's dad who was romantically interested in Stephanie at the end of the first movie. Michele Morrone as Dante Versano: Emily's fiancé.

as Dante Versano: Emily's fiancé. Andrew Rannells as Darren: Stephanie's friend.

as Darren: Stephanie's friend. Alex Newell as Vicky: another one of Stephanie's friends.

as Vicky: another one of Stephanie's friends. Elizabeth Perkins as Margaret McLanden: Emily's mom.

as Margaret McLanden: Emily's mom. Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

as Detective Summerville Elena Sofia Ricci as Portia Versano: Dante's mother

as Portia Versano: Dante's mother Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers: Stephanie's son

as Miles Smothers: Stephanie's son Ian Ho as Nicholas "Nicky" Townsend-Nelson: Emily and Sean's son. And even though Blake's Emily is conniving and a little crazy, director Paul Feig promises Blake's nothing like her character. "Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Blake is very sweet, this, like, wonderful mother, and just this tiger comes out when she gets into Emily."

Where can I watch Another Simple Favor? Another Simple Favor, dropped on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. "We have Another Simple Favor to ask you," Prime Video says in their Instagram announcement post. "Can you save the date? Opening Night at SXSW. May 1 on Prime Video." It's not often that a movie opens to the public the same year it premieres at a film festival, and I'm not mad about it!

Did the It Ends With Us drama affect Another Simple Favor? After Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama turned into a legal battle, some internet users started saying A Simple Favor 2 would be shelved indefinitely. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion." To which director Paul Feig replied, "This is total BS. Sorry." "The movie is finished and coming out soon," he said in his retweet that same day. "Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

Here's your first look at 'Another Simple Favor.' Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon Studios If there's one thing Emily (Blake Lively) and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) are gonna do, it's drink martinis. And in the first look at Another Simple Favor, we can see these two ladies sharing a drink by a pool surrounded by candles. This is how I'd like to spend my weekend, thanks.

