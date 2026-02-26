I can barely contain just how much I love Bridgerton season 4 part 2 on Netflix (the new episodes might just be my favorite episodes of the whole series). Yerin Ha as Sophie is such a wonderful addition to the cast, and not just because of her amazing chemistry with Luke Thompson. Every member of this cast lets the series shine, and that's exactly why I decided to round up all the other movies and TV shows you can see the Bridgerton cast in so that you can fill the void before Bridgerton season 4 part 2 airs!

Scroll to find out where you can watch the Bridgerton cast after you rewatch Bridgerton season 4. All episodes are on Netflix now!

Paramount+ Yerin Ha — Halo (Stream on Paramount+) This series brings us into the 26th century, right in the middle of a war between humans and a legion of aliens intent on destroying us. Yerin plays Kwan, a teenager from the Outer Colony planet and an Insurrectionist. Other Yerin Ha shows and movies:

Reef Break

Troppo

Bad Behaviour

Dune: Prophecy

The Survivors

Warner Bros. Pictures Luke Thompson — Dunkirk (Rent on Amazon Prime) This war drama takes a new look at the World War II beaches of Dunkirk, where Allied troops were trapped by the Germans and had to figure out how to escape. Not only does this movie star a Bridgerton favorite but it also features Harry Styles! Other Luke Thompson shows and movies: Making Noise Quietly

Misbehaviour

Transatlantic

A Little Life (live recording)

Netflix Claudia Jessie — Toxic Town (Stream on Netflix) Claudia Jessie's Netflix show follows three different mothers who were involved in the Corby toxic waste case. After the Corby Council moved soil from the grounds of an old steel plant to a residential area, the families found themselves at risk — and the contractors totally ignored it. Other Claudia Jessie shows and movies: House of Anubis

The Paradise

Call the Midwife

Father Brown

Universal Pictures Jonathan Bailey — Wicked (Stream on Prime Video) The first Wicked movie follows Glinda and Elphaba (and their classmates) as they dream of their futures at Shiz University, explore the Emerald City, and learn that the great and powerful Wizard of Oz might not be as benevolent as they thought. Jonathan Bailey plays the handsome Fiyero, who sweeps everyone off their feet. Other Jonathan Bailey shows and movies: Heartstopper

Wicked: For Good

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Groove High

Amazon MGM Studios Simone Ashley — Picture This (Stream on Prime Video) Picture This follows Pia, who owns her own photo studio and dreams of independence. Her family really wants her to get married, and decides to set her up on 5 blind dates. The only issue? She's not quite over her first love...who also happens to be the best man in her sister's wedding. Other Simone Ashley shows and movies: The Little Mermaid

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Detective Pikachu

Sex Education

Altitude Film Distribution Golda Rosheuvel — Lady Macbeth (Stream on Tubi) Golda Rosheuvel stars in one of Florence Pugh's first big roles in Lady Macbeth. The movie follows Katherine (Pugh) who finds herself trapped in a marriage with an older man and will do anything to keep herself safe. Other Golda Rosheuvel shows and movies: Dune

This Time Next Year

Death in Paradise

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Disney Luke Newton — The Lodge (Stream on Disney+) The Lodge follows Skye, who finds herself at the North Star Lodge with her dad after her mother passes away (the lodge is pretty important considering it's where her mom grew up). But when she learns her dad is going to sell the lodge, she has to figure out how to save this last connection to her mom. Other Luke Newton shows and movies: Mr. Selfridge

Lake Placid: Legacy

What did you think about Bridgerton season 4 part 2? Let us know your thoughts on the new episodes on Facebook!

This post has been updated.