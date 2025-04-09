Woah! These 'White Lotus' Deleted Scenes About Piper Are "Insane"

Just when you thought The White Lotus season 3 finale covered it all, Mike White revealed some there were missing storylines and scenes from the finale cut. The 90-minute finale finally solved the dark murder mystery for the audience, with the cast’s emotional reactions to Chelsea and Rick’s deaths taking center stage. However, there was another undoubtedly viral scene that didn’t make the cut — a sex scene between Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Zion (Nicholas Duvernay). Yeah, you read that correctly.

Scroll to find out all the tea on those insane Piper Ratliff deleted scenes we totally wish were in The White Lotusseason 3!

HBO Remember that uncomfortable dialogue between brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) early on, when Saxon inquired about his sister's virginity? Well, White was looking to wrap that storyline up. The creator said during The White Lotus Official Podcast bonus episode that “she decided to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode.” He describes the cut as “disappointing,” adding that “she actually has sex with Zion.” “There’s this whole scene where she’s like ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with,’” White said. Apparently, this was supposed to happen after Piper’s revelation that she needs material items to live, kicking her soulful journey of Buddhism to the curb. White says, “And you know how after she leaves the monastery she’s just like, ‘I need to have sex.’ But in the end, it was one of these things where it was like, it’s already an hour and a half. It would have added 10 minutes to the thing. And it had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively.”

HBO During the cast’s Q&A finale panel at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California, which Brit + Co attended, Hook revealed yet another piece of her character’s story that was left out. “Mike wrote a lot for this season, and so he had to make some cuts,” Hook told the audience. “There was this really funny bit with Piper that [White] made, and we filmed it.” In episode two, Ratliff is doing yoga when a man looks at her, and let’s just say her reaction is less than enthused. “There was an encounter like that in almost every episode, and it didn't make it.” The Cruel Intentions star added, “I just thought it was funny because it was just — Is it in her head? Is it real? It was like she's very uncomfortable in her body.” The actress concluded that she thought it was “cool” and “sad” that those snippets didn’t make the final cut. With that With that action packed finale leaving us tearful and utterly shocked simultaneously, we can understand why Piper and Zion’s love scene had to take a backseat.

