12 Darkly Twisted Books To Read If You're Obsessed With 'The White Lotus'

Love The White Lotus and wondering what to read after Season 3 wraps up? We've got you covered! Here's a list of 12 books that capture the same mix of dark humor, intrigue, and biting social commentary that The White Lotus delivers so well. From upscale resorts with hidden secrets to complex characters tangled in webs of privilege and deception, these must-reads will keep you on the edge of your seat all in-between-seasons long.

Amazon See How They Fall by Rachel Paris (April 29, 2025) Skye thought marrying into the rich Turner family was a dream come true, but years later, she’s stuck in a world of secrets, trying to maintain a facade of normalcy for her daughter, Tilly. That fragile facade comes crashing down when the family patriarch, Sir Campbell Turner, dies unexpectedly, and an unknown heir shows up to claim his fortune. The Turners invite the newcomer to a weekend retreat at their stunning seaside estate, but what starts as a tense gathering quickly turns deadly. By the end of the night, one person is dead, and another is fighting for their life.

Amazon The Ten Worst People in New York by Matt Plass (March 18, 2025) The Ten Worst People in New York are dying one by one, and no one knows why. After a series of suspicious deaths — including a corrupt councilor and a real estate mogul — FBI Agent Alex Bedford is sure foul play is involved. Meanwhile, British filmmaker Jacob Felle arrives in the city to reconnect with his estranged sister but soon becomes a prime suspect in the case. As the two race to uncover the truth, they must confront their darkest fears and work together to stop the next death. This book is a thrilling ride full of twists, mystery, and murder.

Amazon One in Four by Lucinda Berry (May 13, 2025) A reality show about former child stars battling addiction spirals into chaos when a murder rocks the set, and therapist Dr. Laurel Harlow is thrust into the investigation. Amidst a mansion full of narcissistic stars, Laurel must navigate their secrets and her own buried past to find the killer. With each patient hiding something, Laurel races against time to uncover the truth — and face the demons she’s kept hidden. The stakes couldn’t be higher in this gripping tale of deception and suspense.

Amazon Marguerite by the Lake by Mary Dixie Carter (May 20, 2025) When lifestyle icon Marguerite Gray tragically falls to her death from a cliff, Phoenix, her young gardener, is thrust into a web of lies and danger. The affair between Phoenix and Geoffrey, Marguerite’s husband, began after Phoenix saved his life from a falling tree during a storm, igniting a forbidden attraction. But with Marguerite's sudden death, Phoenix becomes entangled in a growing mystery. As Detective Hanna and Marguerite’s sharp-eyed daughter close in on the truth, Phoenix must confront the consequences of her actions, navigating a dangerous path of deception and betrayal that could destroy everything she’s worked for.

Amazon The Close-Up by Pip Drysdale Imagine writing a thriller, only to have the most violent scenes reenacted against you by the stalker of your old flame. That’s Zoe Ann Weiss’s nightmare come true in The Close-Up. After reconnecting with her ex-situationship, Zach — the bartender turned famous actor — Zoe’s life takes a dark turn as Zach’s stalker begins mirroring the chilling events from her book. As the violent reenactments escalate, Zoe finds herself trapped in a twisted game where the lines between fiction and reality blur, and her life is on the line. Can she survive the horrors she wrote, or will the stalker make her story all too real?

Amazon The Last Ferry Out by Andrea Bartz (May 20, 2025) Abby travels to Isla Colel, the tropical paradise where her fiancée, Eszter, tragically died, hoping to find closure. But what she uncovers instead is a web of secrets, lies, and danger lurking beneath the island’s idyllic surface. As Abby befriends a group of expats, she learns one of them knows the truth about Eszter’s death — only for that person to mysteriously disappear. Determined to uncover the truth, Abby dives deeper into the island’s haunting past, but the closer she gets to the killer, the more she realizes she might be the next victim.

Amazon Our Last Resort by Clémence Michallon (July 8, 2025) A siblings reunion at a luxurious desert resort takes a dark turn when a woman is found murdered, forcing them to confront a tragic past they’ve tried to forget. Once inseparable, Frida and Gabriel have grown distant after a life-altering trauma, but their bond is tested once again when their shared history in a fanatical cult comes back to haunt them. As the investigation unfolds and secrets from their past emerge, they must grapple with what they’ve hidden from each other — and themselves. With tension building between present and past timelines, Our Last Resort is a heart-pounding thriller that will keep you guessing until the shocking end.

Amazon They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall Miriam Macy is thrilled when she receives a surprise invitation to a luxurious private island off the coast of Mexico, joining six strangers for what’s promised to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, once they arrive, the group discovers they've been lured there under false pretenses, each person hiding a dark secret. With limited cell service and miles of ocean separating them from the outside world, strange accidents begin to unfold, and suspicions grow. As tension builds and danger closes in, Miriam realizes no one is safe — and one by one they all fall down.

Amazon Close Your Eyes and Count to 10 by Lisa Unger Maverick Dillan, the charismatic daredevil, invites contestants to Falcao Island for the ultimate game of hide-and-seek — but no one expects it to turn deadly. What starts as a thrilling social media stunt quickly escalates into a life-or-death struggle for survival as a storm rages and a lethal threat stalks the players. Adele, a determined single mother, is caught up in the game, unaware that it has morphed into something far more sinister than anyone could have imagined. As the pressure mounts and the danger escalates, Adele must maneuver through the perilous island and stay alive — before time runs out.

Amazon You Are Fatally Invited by Ande Pliego When Mila del Angél is invited by the mysterious J.R. Alastor to host a writing retreat for a group of thriller authors at a private island estate; she thinks it’s the perfect opportunity for revenge against a fellow writer. But what begins as a week of games and writerly tropes soon turns deadly when one of the guests is murdered — and it’s not the victim Mila had planned. Trapped on the island with a storm cutting off all escape, Mila must navigate a deadly web of deceit and misdirection. As the body count rises, she must outwit a killer who knows literally every trick in the book.

Amazon Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies by Catherine Mack Bestselling author Eleanor Dash is ready to finish her Italian book tour and finally write the death of her main character, Connor Smith, in her Vacation Mysteries series. But when someone attempts to kill the real Connor — a charming but frustrating con man she can’t seem to shake off — Eleanor is pulled into a real-life mystery. Surrounded by literary rivals, obsessive fans, and an unexpected ex, Eleanor must sift through lies, betrayals, and old wounds to uncover who’s behind the crime. As the tour takes an unexpected turn, Eleanor realizes she may be the only one who can stop a killer from striking again.

Amazon Saltwater by Katy Hays Thirty years after Sarah Lingate’s mysterious death on the cliffs of Capri, the Lingate family returns to their villa to find a shocking discovery: the necklace Sarah was wearing the night she died. As the family gathers around, tensions rise and they are pushed to a breaking point. Helen, Sarah’s daughter, sees this as an opportunity to finally escape the suffocating control of her family, enlisting the help of Lorna Moreno, a trusted family assistant. But when Lorna disappears and the investigation into Sarah’s death is reopened, it becomes clear: someone in the family is hiding a deadly truth. As the Lingates’ carefully constructed facades crumble, Helen must confront the horrifying reality that the murderer has always been one of them — and not everyone will make it off the island alive.

