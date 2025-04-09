Yep, Meghann Fahy Wants Daphne To Return For An All-Stars 'White Lotus': "Easiest Yes In The World"

Meghann Fahy is ready for another vacation. While promoting her new movie Drop, out April 11, the Sirens actress (who starred in The White Lotus season 2), said she'd love to return for an all-star season.

"I, of course, would love to. In a heartbeat," Meghann says in an interview with EW. "That's the easiest yes in the world."

Here's why Drop actress Meghann Fahy would love to return for another season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

Who did Meghan Fahy play in White Lotus? Meghann Fahy starred in season 2 of The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan, who was married to the unfaithful Cameron (Theo James) and was much more than meets the eye. But even if Daphne didn't return for a potential all-star White Lotus, Meghann would tune in. "I know that that would be something I would love to watch, too, if they didn't want to see Daphne again," she adds. "Because I love the show so much and there's so many amazing characters." And would Brandon Sklenar (who also stars in Drop) ever play a future character? "I'd probably end up dead," he says. "I don't know who I'd play. Yeah, I'd do it. I love that show. But I want to see [Fahy do] an all-stars thing."

In our Drop interview, I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask if we'd see Brandon in a rom-com. The actor has played romantic roles in both 1923 and It Ends With Us, but nothing beats a good old fashioned rom-com! "It's possible. I'm not saying no, but it's possible," he teases. "I'd love to do a comedy at some point. Everything I have in the future is very far from, and very far from romance, but I'd say it's possible. Yeah, never say never." As far as his dream comedy goes, Brandon tells Brit + Co, "I love Peter Sellers and I love like Chevy Chase movies. I'm like I'm a very physical guy and I'd love to be able to do something just absurd like grounded but completely absurd." Well, until we see Brandon in a rom-com I'll just have to rewatch Drop because believe it or not, it's totally giving scary rom-com.

