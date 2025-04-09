Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Mike White, you have one job.

Yep, Meghann Fahy Wants Daphne To Return For An All-Stars 'White Lotus': "Easiest Yes In The World"

meghann fahy the white lotus all star season
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 09, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Meghann Fahy is ready for another vacation. While promoting her new movie Drop, out April 11, the Sirens actress (who starred in The White Lotus season 2), said she'd love to return for an all-star season.

"I, of course, would love to. In a heartbeat," Meghann says in an interview with EW. "That's the easiest yes in the world."

Here's why Drop actress Meghann Fahy would love to return for another season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

Who did Meghan Fahy play in White Lotus?

Meghann Fahy starred in season 2 of The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan, who was married to the unfaithful Cameron (Theo James) and was much more than meets the eye. But even if Daphne didn't return for a potential all-star White Lotus, Meghann would tune in.

"I know that that would be something I would love to watch, too, if they didn't want to see Daphne again," she adds. "Because I love the show so much and there's so many amazing characters."

And would Brandon Sklenar (who also stars in Drop) ever play a future character? "I'd probably end up dead," he says. "I don't know who I'd play. Yeah, I'd do it. I love that show. But I want to see [Fahy do] an all-stars thing."

In our Drop interview, I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask if we'd see Brandon in a rom-com. The actor has played romantic roles in both 1923 and It Ends With Us, but nothing beats a good old fashioned rom-com!

"It's possible. I'm not saying no, but it's possible," he teases. "I'd love to do a comedy at some point. Everything I have in the future is very far from, and very far from romance, but I'd say it's possible. Yeah, never say never."

As far as his dream comedy goes, Brandon tells Brit + Co, "I love Peter Sellers and I love like Chevy Chase movies. I'm like I'm a very physical guy and I'd love to be able to do something just absurd like grounded but completely absurd."

Well, until we see Brandon in a rom-com I'll just have to rewatch Drop because believe it or not, it's totally giving scary rom-com.

Check out 8 TV Shows To Fill The White Lotus Void In Your Life after you finish rewatching season 3.

tvwhite lotuspop cultureentertainmentceleb

The Latest

Best New Aldi Finds April 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

10 New Aldi Finds Under $10 You Can’t Miss In April

sunrise on the reaping cast rumors
Entertainment

Everything We Know About Those 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast Rumors

Goodreads popular new books
Books

The 12 Most Popular New Books On Goodreads To Inspire Your Next Read

shows like the white lotus
Entertainment

8 TV Shows To Fill 'The White Lotus' Void In Your Life

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit