Oo La La! This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Wants To Join 'The White Lotus' Season 4

We already know that The White Lotus season 4 will be heading to France — and Chris Briney would like to make a reservation. Right on the heels of The Summer I Turned Pretty (which took viewers to Paris this year), Connie Baby himself admitted that while he might not have any favorite TV shows right now, he would like a role on the next installment of the hit HBO series. Um, yes please (or should we say s'il vous plait).

Here's what Chris Briney said about The White Lotus season 4.

Who's in The White Lotus season 4 cast? "White Lotus has been killin' it," Chris Briney said in an interview with Quinn (he's the celebrity voice actor for their new story Hidden Harbor). "White Lotus is really fun, I'd love to be in White Lotus," he continues before giving a dramatic side eye. Um, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 proved just how talented Chris Briney is and I genuinely have no doubt he could go on White Lotus and score an Emmy. I could see him as a White Lotus employee who's running a scheme — or who gets into a forbidden romance with a guest. Although, Chris admitted in his Vanity Fair lie detector test that he's worried about being typecast as romantic leads (which explains why he might be hesitant to join the Emily Henry universe). And Chris isn't alone — Lisa Kudrow would also love to step into Mike White's universe! (And I'm still holding out hope for Pedro Pascal and Madelyn Cline to make an appearance).

What is The White Lotus season 4 about? HBO We don't have any plot details about the new installment quite yet, but I'm sure it's going to be just as addicting as previous seasons. "I know what it is and where it’s going, and it’s really exciting and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four," executive producer David Bernad told THR. "I think we’re narrowing down where we’ll end up and we’re still kind of having those conversations, but I think it’s starting to come into focus." Creator Mike White revealed that "for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves of rocks' vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," he said in an "Inside Episode 8" feature.

When is The White Lotus season 4 coming out? Fabio Lovino/HBO We also don't have an official release date quite yet, but I'm hoping new episodes will drop in 2026.

Where can I watch The White Lotus? Fabio Lovino/HBO Seasons 1-3 of The White Lotus are streaming on HBO Max right now.

