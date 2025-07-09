Meet Keira Knightley's 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Cast Before The Netflix Thriller Premieres

After kicking butt in Black Doves, Keira Knightley is returning in another Netflix thriller called The Woman in Cabin 10 — and I cannot get enough. The story, about a journalist who witnesses a murder on a cruise ship, is kind of giving of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile or Hulu's Death and Other Details, but the cast totally sets it apart. Let's meet 'em.

Keep reading to meet the main cast of Keira Knightley's The Woman in Cabin 10, coming to Netflix in 2025.

1. Keira Knightley as Laura "Lo" Blacklock Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Period drama queen Keira Knightley leads The Woman in Cabin 10 cast as Laura Blacklock, a journalist who witnesses someone get thrown overboard while on assignment.

2. Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer Walt Disney Pictures Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3, The Brutalist) stars as Richard Bullmer, a lord who owns the Aurora cruise liner.

3. Gugu Mbatha-Raw Netflix We'll also see Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) in the movie, and I'd love to see her as Richard's wife Anne.

4. Hannah Waddingham Apple TV+ Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham also stars in the movie, and while her role hasn't been confirmed, I could totally see her as another journalist named Tina West.

5. David Ajala Paramount+ David Ajala is a part of The Woman in Cabin 10 cast, and I'm hoping we'll see him as Lo's boyfriend Judah.

6. Kaya Scodelario Netflix Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Maze Runner) also stars, and I could totally see her haunting the narrative as the titular Woman in Cabin 10.

7. David Morrissey Adrian Rogers/Sky UK Ltd The Walking Dead's David Morrissey would make the perfect Ben Howard (another journalist), but we'll have to wait for the official cast list to find out who he's playing!

8. Daniel Ings Netflix Daniel Ings (The Crown, The Gentlemen) joins The Woman in Cabin 10 cast as well — and totally looks the part for photographer Cole Lederer.

Are you excited to see this cast in action? Stay tuned for the latest news on The Woman in Cabin 10 and read up on BritBox's New Agatha Christie Mystery Endless Night Is For The Haunting Of Hill House Lovers for more mystery!