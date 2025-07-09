Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Prepare to be obsessed.

Meet Keira Knightley's 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Cast Before The Netflix Thriller Premieres

The Woman In Cabin 10 netflix Cast
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 09, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

After kicking butt in Black Doves, Keira Knightley is returning in another Netflix thriller called The Woman in Cabin 10 — and I cannot get enough. The story, about a journalist who witnesses a murder on a cruise ship, is kind of giving of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile or Hulu's Death and Other Details, but the cast totally sets it apart. Let's meet 'em.

Keep reading to meet the main cast of Keira Knightley's The Woman in Cabin 10, coming to Netflix in 2025.

1. Keira Knightley as  Laura "Lo" Blacklock

The Woman in Cabin 10 keira knightley

Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Period drama queen Keira Knightley leads The Woman in Cabin 10 cast as Laura Blacklock, a journalist who witnesses someone get thrown overboard while on assignment.

2. Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer

Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer

Walt Disney Pictures

Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3, The Brutalist) stars as Richard Bullmer, a lord who owns the Aurora cruise liner.

3. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Netflix

We'll also see Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) in the movie, and I'd love to see her as Richard's wife Anne.

4. Hannah Waddingham

hannah waddingham the woman in cabin 10 cast

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham also stars in the movie, and while her role hasn't been confirmed, I could totally see her as another journalist named Tina West.

5. David Ajala

David Ajala

Paramount+

David Ajala is a part of The Woman in Cabin 10 cast, and I'm hoping we'll see him as Lo's boyfriend Judah.

6. Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario

Netflix

Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Maze Runner) also stars, and I could totally see her haunting the narrative as the titular Woman in Cabin 10.

7. David Morrissey

david morrissey

Adrian Rogers/Sky UK Ltd

The Walking Dead's David Morrissey would make the perfect Ben Howard (another journalist), but we'll have to wait for the official cast list to find out who he's playing!

8. Daniel Ings

Daniel Ings

Netflix

Daniel Ings (The Crown, The Gentlemen) joins The Woman in Cabin 10 cast as well — and totally looks the part for photographer Cole Lederer.

Are you excited to see this cast in action? Stay tuned for the latest news on The Woman in Cabin 10 and read up on BritBox's New Agatha Christie Mystery Endless Night Is For The Haunting Of Hill House Lovers for more mystery!

pop cultureentertainmentcelebritynetflixmovie

The Latest

emily in paris season 5
Entertainment

Meet The New 'Emily In Paris' Cast — Including Your Favorite 'One Tree Hill' Boyfriend

agatha christie endless night britbox
Entertainment

BritBox's New Agatha Christie Mystery Is For 'The Haunting Of Hill House' Lovers

the last thing he told me season 2
Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2

Shows Like Outlander
TV

8 "Epic" Shows Like 'Outlander' To Watch While You Wait For Season 8

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit