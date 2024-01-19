How To Watch "Death And Other Details" On Hulu In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Thanks to streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, there's a murder mystery for every kind of movie and TV lover. Are you into family dramas? Grab the popcorn and press play on Knives Out. New York City lovers (and Selena Gomez fans) can binge watch the first three seasons of Only Murders In the Building before we get season four, while I've seen Why Didn't They Ask Evans? three times and cannot recommend it enough! The newest iteration of the murder mystery, Death And Other Details, dropped on Hulu in January 2024, so here's everything you need to know before you curl up on the couch with your coziest blanket to watch the newest episode.
What is Death and Other Details on Hulu about?
Image via Hulu
Death and Other Details follows Imogene (played by Violett Beane), whose vacation takes a turn for the worse when she finds herself trapped in the middle of a murder mystery. Every guest and employee aboard a Mediterranean ocean liner has become a suspect, and it's up to Imogene and Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective, to figure out whodunit.
Who's in the Death and Other Details cast?
Image via Michael Desmond/Hulu
In addition to Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin, the series has a ton of other amazing cast members including Linda Edmond, Hugo Diego Garcia, Rahul Kohli, Lauren Patten, Pardis Saremi, and Angela Zhou.
Where can I watch Death and Other Details?
Image via Michael Desmond/Hulu
The first two episodes of Death and Other Details are available on Hulu now, and new episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday. You can expect the episodes to drop at midnight PST/3 AM EST, but if you're not a night owl, you can watch it while you eat breakfast ;).
How many episodes will there be of Death and Other Details?
Image via Michael Desmond/Hulu
There will be ten episodes of Death and Other Details in total, with a new episode premiering each week until the two-episode season finale on March 5, 2024. Here's the full episode list for season one:
- "Rare" — January 16, 2024
- "Sordid" — January 16, 2024
- "Troublesome" — January 23, 2024
- "Hidden" — January 30, 2024
- "Exquisite" — February 6, 2024
- "Tragic" — February 13, 2024
- "Memorable" — February 20, 2024
- "Vanishing" — February 27, 2024
- "Impossible" — March 5, 2024
- "Chilling" — March 5, 2024
What is Death and Other Details inspired by?
Image via Michael Desmond/Hulu
While Death and Other Details has a lot of similarities to other popular murder mysteries like Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile or White Lotus, it takes a unique approach to telling the story that sets it apart from other stories in the genre. Plus, even the most respected characters are multi-dimensional, flawed, and rough around the edges in a way that makes them feel like real people — even if they're in the middle of a crazy story.
