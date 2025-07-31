Here's When Keira Knightley's 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Thriller Streams On Netflix

Keira Knightley might be the reigning queen of period pieces, but don't underestimate her ability to kick butt in an action thriller, too. After playing a spy in Netflix's Black Doves, Ms. Elizabeth Bennet herself is returning in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the novel of the same name by Ruth Ware. You might be familiar with Keira's work, but you've never seen her like this!

Here's everything you need to know about The Woman in Cabin 10, coming to Netflix in the fall of 2025.

Will The Woman in Cabin 10 be a movie? Yes, The Woman in Cabin 10 is getting the movie treatment thanks to Netflix, director Simon Stone, and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (who co-wrote with Simon!).

Where can I watch The Woman in Cabin 10? Netflix The Woman in Cabin 10 premieres on Netflix on October 10, 2025. It's the perfect spooky season watch!

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 summary? Netflix The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist taking a cruise for a travel assignment. Sounds pretty dreamy right? Well all is going swimmingly, until she sees a passenger get thrown overboard one night. When she tries to investigate, she's told every passenger is still on the ship and she dreamed the whole thing. She decides to take matters into her own hands — no matter how much danger she encounters. It's kind of giving Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile — on the open ocean, no real escape — and I'm not mad about it!

Who's in ​The Woman in Cabin 10 cast? Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix The Woman in Cabin 10 cast really is stacked. Here's who you'll see in the new Netflix thriller: Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock

as Laura Blacklock Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer

as Richard Bullmer Hannah Waddingham

David Ajala

Gitte Witt

Art Malik

Daniel Ings

David Morrissey

Christopher Rygh

Paul Kaye

Kaya Scodelario

Lisa Loven Kongsli

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

John Macmillan

Pippa Bennett-Warner

Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters

Where was The Woman in Cabin 10 filmed? Gashif Rheza/Pexels The Woman in Cabin 10 was filmed in Dorset and on the super yacht 'The Savannah' in September 2024.

