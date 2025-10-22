Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Lola Tung's New Horror Movie.

Lola Tung is trading beaches and brothers for spooks in Neon's new movie The Young People, from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. And she's starring opposite The Last of Us and How to Train Your Dragon darling Nico Parker — yeah, everything about this movie is calling my name. We don't have a ton of details beyond the casting announcements, but consider this your one-stop-shop for all things about this new movie.

Who's in The Young People cast? The Young People cast includes: Lola Tung

Nico Parker

What is The Young People about? The plot for this movie is still being kept pretty tight under wraps, but I'm expecting it to be some kind of psychological thriller about teens. I'd love to see Nico Parker and Lola Tung confront the horrors of Gen Z in real time.

Where can I watch The Young People? The Young People. Day 1.



📷: Osgood Perkins pic.twitter.com/vs7K33KQX1 — NEON (@neonrated) October 21, 2025 We don't have a release date for The Young People yet, but there's a good chance we could see the movie in 2026. The movie's already filming in Vancouver as we speak, and Neon shared a photo of Lola Tung on set. She's wearing a sweater and seems to be standing beside a bathtub full of blood. Yikes! I guess we'll have to wait for more info before we know exactly what's happening, but it definitely looks like we're in for some scares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola⚡️ (@lola.tung) Lola Tung also shared a look at the script on Instagram, where she captioned the post, "THE YOUNG PEOPLE. A bad trip from Osgood Perkins. Starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker. Coming soon." Nico Parker commented lots of heart emojis, and it's clear these two gals will be amazing together!

