This is not what I expected. 😳

Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Lola Tung's New Horror Movie.

the young people lola tung nico parker
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 22, 2025
Lola Tung is trading beaches and brothers for spooks in Neon's new movie The Young People, from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. And she's starring opposite The Last of Us and How to Train Your Dragon darling Nico Parker — yeah, everything about this movie is calling my name. We don't have a ton of details beyond the casting announcements, but consider this your one-stop-shop for all things about this new movie.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Lola Tung & Nico Parker's The Young People.

Who's in The Young People cast?

The Young People cast includes:

  • Lola Tung
  • Nico Parker

What is The Young People about?

The plot for this movie is still being kept pretty tight under wraps, but I'm expecting it to be some kind of psychological thriller about teens. I'd love to see Nico Parker and Lola Tung confront the horrors of Gen Z in real time.

Where can I watch The Young People?

We don't have a release date for The Young People yet, but there's a good chance we could see the movie in 2026. The movie's already filming in Vancouver as we speak, and Neon shared a photo of Lola Tung on set. She's wearing a sweater and seems to be standing beside a bathtub full of blood.

Yikes! I guess we'll have to wait for more info before we know exactly what's happening, but it definitely looks like we're in for some scares.

Lola Tung also shared a look at the script on Instagram, where she captioned the post, "THE YOUNG PEOPLE. A bad trip from Osgood Perkins. Starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker. Coming soon."

Nico Parker commented lots of heart emojis, and it's clear these two gals will be amazing together!

