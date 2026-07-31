Netflix is turning Lynn Painter's New York Times bestselling novel Better Than the Movies into a brand new movie, and it's got everything romance movie lovers want to see, including plenty of rom-com references and fake dating. Julia Hart will direct the adaptation of Painter's 2022 book (and co-write with her husband Jordan Horowitz).

Here's everything we know about the Better Than the Movies movie, coming to Netflix soon.

'Better Than the Movies' is for movie lovers. The story follows a high school senior Liz Buxbaum who's totally obsessed with all the classic rom-coms. She wants nothing more than for her crush Michael to like her back, and it looks like she might be able to achieve that dream with the help of her neighbor and childhood friend Wes. (If you're thinking that sounds like a pop-culture centric version of Off-Campus...yeah, me too).

And the 'Better Than the Movies' cast is led by our 'TSITP' favorite. Prime Video We finally have the official cast! Beatrice Kitsos (Percy Jackson & the Olympians) and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) have been chosen to play Liz and Wes. Malia Baker (Descendants: The Rise of Red) is a popular choice for Jocelyn alongside Joseph Zada (Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) and Cale Ambrozic (Finding Her Edge) are very popular choices for Michael. Stay tuned for more casting news!

And we don't have a release date, but the movie is coming to Netflix soon. Netflix We don't have a release date for the movie but we know that it will be dropping Netflix. Considering we're still in the very early stages of pre-production, and the movie still has to find its cast and start filming, we could be looking at a 2027 or 2028 release. Stay tuned for more info.

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This post has been updated.