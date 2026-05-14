I'm always thrilled to see Simone Ashley in new projects after her huge break as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 (opposite our collective husband Jonathan Bailey). Well, in a far cry from her rom-com Picture This and the ever-hilarious The Devil Wears Prada 2, Simone is in a brand new thriller called This Tempting Madness that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. It's exactly the kind of mind-bending, wild plot that I love to see in my thrillers, and it sounds like it'll keep us guessing right up until the very end.

Here's everything you need to know about Simone Ashley's brand new thriller This Tempting Madness.

Simone Ashley's new thriller is totally mind-bending. This new thriller is actually inspired by new story, which makes it even more terrifying that it already sounds. In This Tempting Madness, Mia (Simone Ashley) wakes up in a coma, where she learns that she's incredibly injured and she doesn't have her full memory. Now she's determined to figure out exactly what happened before she lost consciousness. But as she begins to uncover more secrets, she starts questioning herself — and even questioning reality. The biggest question seems to be whether her partner actually threw her over a balcony, or not...What do you think?

And the 'This Tempting Madness' cast is amazing! Vertical The This Tempting Madness cast includes Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, The Secret Agent), and Austin Stowell (NCIS: Origins, The Hating Game). You'll be able to watch the film in select theaters and on demand June 12, 2026. Andrew M. Davis, Jennifer E. Montgomery, Mimi Chang, William Day Frank, Jessica Malanaphy, and Marcei A. Brown are all producing the movie.

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