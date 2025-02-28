Look out Bridgerton fans — Simone Ashley is giving love another chance in her new rom-com movie Picture This! We'll always love her inspiring take on Kate Sharma, but it's nice to see her spreading her acting wings. Just don't expect the two worlds to collide!

Picture This has a modern feel that explores the life of a single woman who's more concerned about having a lucrative career than putting all of her eggs in one basket. It's an accurate depiction of dating in 2025 and takes outdated relationship rules to task! Let's dig into all the exciting details!



Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about Simone Ashley's rom-com, Picture This!

What is 'Picture This' about? Amazon MGM Studios Picture This is about a photographer Pia's (Simone Ashley) journey to living life on her terms, but she gets the surprise of a lifetime when she's given dating tasks. In order to truly have the life she wants, she has to go on a few dates which is the opposite of what she's trying to focus on.

Adding even more turmoil to the mix is the reappearance of an ex that sends Pia down of path of self-discovery that may or may not end with her falling in love.

Who's starring in 'Picture This'? Amazon MGM Studios Picture This will star:

Simone Ashley

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Sindhu Vee

Luke Fetherson

Nikesh Patel

Adil Ray

Anoushka Chadha

Eben Figueiredo

Kulvinder Ghir

Asim Chaudhry

Phil Dunster And the film will be directed by Prarthana Mohan (Christmas Canceled).

When will it premiere? Amazon MGM Studios Picture This is set to premiere March 6, 2025 on Amazon Prime.

What The Trailer For 'Picture This' Here! Picture This appears to be full of hilarious moments from a best friend who has witty one-liners to a family who's good intentions feel invasive. The only thing we'll have to wait to see is whether Pia and her ex will get a second chance at love or not.

Are you excited to see Picture This? Let us know on Facebook!