Some paint colors just never go out of style. Sure, they might get a trendy rebrand or a new spin from paint companies, but their essence stays the same — classic, versatile, and always fresh. Looking for a refresh heading into a new season? These are the colors that make your space feel current no matter what the decade.

Scroll for 11 timeless interior paint colors for a happy, elegant home!

@by.arianne via Farrow & Ball 2. Soft Pink — Farrow & Ball Pink Ground Subtle, earthy pinks like blush and rose have earned their place as timeless warm neutrals, bringing a soft hue to spaces from powder rooms to kids’ rooms to primary bedrooms, even kitchen cabinets!

Havenly 3. Greige — Benjamin Moore Pale Oak The perfect antidote to stark white is this versatile mix of grey and beige. Havenly designers call Benjamin Moore's Pale Oak the best "greige," a warm neutral that channels the serene nature vibe of white oak. Also try Clare Paint's Greige or Sherwin Williams Perfect Greige.

@annechaperon_architecte via Farrow & Ball 4. Subtle Yellow — Farrow & Ball Tallow This creamy hue brings a cheerful vibe to your space without the intensity of a brighter yellow. It reflects light beautifully, making it ideal for brightening a darker room.

Havenly 5. White-White — Benjamin Moore White Dove Colors come and go but true white will always remain classic in a modern aesthetic. Havenly designers swear by this clean and classic Benjamin Moore white for a versatile backdrop. (Pro tip: My painter also suggest Benjamin Moore premium Aura interior paint without tint and I love it as a clean canvas throughout my home.)

@hardinsonshighstreet via Clare Paint 6. Misty Blue — Clare Paint Frozen This fresh, invigorating blue-green has found its place in styles from coastal to modern farmhouse. Pretty, uplifting, and calming all at once, it’s surprisingly versatile. Also try Benjamin Moore Palladian Blue or Rejuvenation Mist Blue for a soft and airy blue-green.

Subtle Sage @kyrosedesigns via Clare Paint 7. Subtle Sage — Clare Paint Dirty Martini Sage may have been trending for the past five or so years, but in classic homes, it’s never gone out of style. For a fresh take, try Benjamin Moore Saybrook Sage for a soothing aloe hue softened with a hint of gray.

Photo by Карина Суховерхая 8. French Gray — Sherwin Williams Light French Gray This taupe hue, with its perfect balance of warm and cool tones, is always classic and a perfect neutral for everything from living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. Also try Farrow & Ball French Gray.

Photo by Julia on Unsplash 9. Not Quite Navy — Clare Paint Nearly Navy True navy can sometimes feel a bit cold and harsh. Warm things up with a deep, moody shade that’s softer on the eye but still packed with drama.

Farrow & Ball 10. Clay — Farrow & Ball Marmelo This earthy orange is a warm, comforting classic that gives Georgia O'Keefe vibes. Love the look? Try Benjamin Moore Savannah Clay for a rosy brown with the same cozy, timeless appeal.

@churchillbros via Farrow & Ball 11. Low Intensity Black — Farrow & Ball Off Black Dialing down the intensity of a bold shade like black instantly makes it feel more inviting. Farrow & Ball’s Off-Black — one of the brand’s original colors — is a well-loved classic for good reason. Softer and warmer than stark black, it flatters surrounding hues without the cool blue undertones. Also try Clare Paint Blackish.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.