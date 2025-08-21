Britbox’s ‘Tommy & Tuppence’ Cast Is For ‘The Buccaneers’ & 'Harry Potter' Lovers

Agatha Christie fans are in for a treat with Tommy & Tuppence coming to BritBox soon. The show is all about the titular childhood friends who hit their 20s and realize they have to navigate their romantic feelings for each other...and wind up tying the knot. Yay! But this couple doesn't have your usual newlywed challenges; they're faced with the country's top crime mysteries. No big deal. As incredible as this story sounds, its success is going to entirely depend on the cast — and thankfully the Tommy & Tuppence cast is amazing. Let's meet 'em!

Keep reading to see the Tommy & Tuppence cast (at least, who we know so far) before it hits BritBox.

1. Antonia Thomas as Tuppence John Phillips/Getty Images for Condé Nast The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas will star as the determined and fiery Tuppence.

2. Josh Dylan as Tommy Theo Wargo/Getty Images Josh Dylan might have broken our hearts on The Buccaneers, but he's going to shine as crime writer Tommy, whose life turns upside down when his path crosses with Tuppence.

3. Imelda Staunton as Aunt Ada Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Harry Potter's Imelda Staunton will play Aunt Ada, Tommy's aunt who never takes no for an answer.

What is the new Agatha Christie series on BritBox? Amazon Tommy & Tuppence will be available to stream on BritBox. The show is in the early stages of pre-production right now, so fingers crossed it premieres in 2026! "As an Agatha Christie superfan, this job is a dream come true," writer Phoebe Eclair-Powell says. "I am eternally grateful to James Prichard and Agatha Christie Limited for having me on board. With the excellent teams at Lookout Point and BritBox, who are clear Christie fans too, it’s a perfect combination. Christie's detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just Partners in Crime…To bring Tommy and Tuppence into the twenty-first century is truly an honour."

How many Tommy and Tuppence novels are there? Amazon Tommy and Tuppence appear in five Agatha Christie books: The Secret Adversary

Partners in Crime

N or M?

By the Pricking of My Thumbs

Postern of Fate

