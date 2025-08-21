Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Britbox’s ‘Tommy & Tuppence’ Cast Is For ‘The Buccaneers’ & 'Harry Potter' Lovers

Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 21, 2025
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Agatha Christie fans are in for a treat with Tommy & Tuppence coming to BritBox soon. The show is all about the titular childhood friends who hit their 20s and realize they have to navigate their romantic feelings for each other...and wind up tying the knot. Yay! But this couple doesn't have your usual newlywed challenges; they're faced with the country's top crime mysteries. No big deal. As incredible as this story sounds, its success is going to entirely depend on the cast — and thankfully the Tommy & Tuppence cast is amazing. Let's meet 'em!

Keep reading to see the Tommy & Tuppence cast (at least, who we know so far) before it hits BritBox.

1. Antonia Thomas as Tuppence

Antonia Thomas as Tuppence

The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas will star as the determined and fiery Tuppence.

2. Josh Dylan as Tommy

Josh Dylan as Tommy & tuppence cast

Josh Dylan might have broken our hearts on The Buccaneers, but he's going to shine as crime writer Tommy, whose life turns upside down when his path crosses with Tuppence.

3. Imelda Staunton as Aunt Ada

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Ada

Harry Potter's Imelda Staunton will play Aunt Ada, Tommy's aunt who never takes no for an answer.

What is the new Agatha Christie series on BritBox?

Tommy & Tuppence will be available to stream on BritBox. The show is in the early stages of pre-production right now, so fingers crossed it premieres in 2026!

"As an Agatha Christie superfan, this job is a dream come true," writer Phoebe Eclair-Powell says. "I am eternally grateful to James Prichard and Agatha Christie Limited for having me on board. With the excellent teams at Lookout Point and BritBox, who are clear Christie fans too, it’s a perfect combination. Christie's detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just Partners in Crime…To bring Tommy and Tuppence into the twenty-first century is truly an honour."

How many Tommy and Tuppence novels are there?

Tommy and Tuppence appear in five Agatha Christie books:

  • The Secret Adversary
  • Partners in Crime
  • N or M?
  • By the Pricking of My Thumbs
  • Postern of Fate

Can't stand the wait for Tommy & Tuppence? Check out The 12 Best Agatha Christie Shows You Can Stream On BritBox Right Now.

pop cultureentertainmenttv

