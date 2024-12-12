The Holiday Crackers Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Calling “So Delicious” Are Only In Stores For A Limited Time
After several Christmases, I have fully assumed the role of charcuterie-maker in my family. I geek out over arranging everything to be as perfect as possible – I’m talkin’ meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, peppers, dips, breads, and of course, crackers.
As a self-proclaimed pro, the signature mark of a great charcuterie spread is having plenty of unique flavor combos – and Trader Joe’s latest limited-edition innovation is just the thing I’ve been searching for to complete my snacky plans!
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s Stollen Crisps have the people going crazy. While you’d normally assume crackers to be a savory treat, these crispy bites boast raisins, orange and lemon peels, and a “dusting” of powdered sugar.
The Stollen Crisps mimic the grocery chain’s famous Fig & Olive Crisps (which also inspired the late seasonal Raisin & Rosemary Crisps and Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps) by combining unexpected sweet notes with a savory-leaning base. Every bite will leave your Christmas dinner guests reeling!
TJ’s fanatic @traderjoeslist recently reviewed the Trader Joe’s Stollen Crisps on their Instagram account, and plenty of shoppers chimed in to share their thoughts on them – including some epic snacking combinations.
“Those are soooo good!!” one person said enthusiastically. “I [took] the lemon ricotta and blended it with some heavy cream and a pinch of sugar. OMG. Sooooo good!!!!”
“I’ve been enjoying them with brie!” another commenter wrote.
“I had these last year and couldn’t wait for them to come back,” someone else commented. “Excellent with cheese - cuts the sweetness.”
Trader Joe's
The Trader Joe’s Stollen Crisps currently go for $4.29 for 5.3 ounces worth of crunchy crackers. They have the perfect balance of sweet and savory, qualifying them as the ideal cracker to add to your Christmas plans this year. Even if you normally don’t opt for out-there flavors like this, you’re definitely going to change your mind after a bite with brie.
You’ve gotta be quick, though – this Trader Joe’s marvel is only on shelves for a limited time. Though there’s not a concrete end date for this snack, it’ll likely be gone right after the holidays. Time to stock up!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.