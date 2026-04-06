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The Most Underrated Trader Joe’s Finds To Grab During Your Spring Grocery Restock

Underrated Trader Joe’s Finds To Shop This Season
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 06, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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While there are plenty of things at Trader Joe's you should not spend your money on, there's an equal amount of finds worth adding to your cart every single time. As an avid Trader Joe's goer, I can proudly say all 20 of these Trader Joe's products make the cut for being the best around. From savory to sweet finds (and even some tasty beverages) on the list, you're bound to find something that'll kickstart your cravings and earn a permanent spot in your fridge or pantry.

Scroll on for the 20 best Trader Joe's items you can shop right now!

Best Savory Trader Joe's Items

Caesar Salad Dip

Trader Joe's

Caesar Salad Dip

This girl dinner-ready dip is essential for chips, sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, and more.

Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's

Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

I buy at least three boxes of these dumplings every time I need to stock up on groceries. They make getting a hearty, fulfilling meal in super easy since all they require is a few minutes in the microwave.

Wild Nova Style Smoked Sockeye Salmon

Trader Joe's

Wild Nova Style Smoked Sockeye Salmon

This fresh smoked salmon with cream cheese on a bagel equals absolute heaven.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives

Trader Joe's

Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives

Olives can be very divisive, so I understand if you're not on board with this TJ's pick. For those of you who do love all things briny, these plump bites filled with blue cheese are simply addicting, no matter if you enjoy them on pizza, in a dirty martini, or straight out of the jar.

Mushroom Risotto

Trader Joe's

Mushroom Risotto

Risotto will always leave an impression, but this frozen version makes it way easier than your traditional cooking method. The texture and flavor are still a whopping 10/10.

Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Trader Joe's

Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Oftentimes, I'll buy a plain cheese pizza and put my own veggies on it, but after discovering this TJ's pizza, there's no need for extra work. It's colorful as can be, which makes me feel a little less guilty about eating the whole thing on my own.

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe's

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

This heat-and-eat dip is a must-have for house parties! It tastes just like something you'd order at a restaurant, but it's only $3.79.

Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties

Trader Joe's

Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties

I love using these frozen sausage patties to make meal prep breakfast sandwiches alongside some eggs and cheese. The chicken makes each one a little bit leaner, but they still pack a good punch in terms of protein content to keep me full throughout the mornings.

Almond Chipotle Dip

Trader Joe's

Almond Chipotle Dip

This dip is so good. Each bite has a good balance of chipotle pepper powder, smoked paprika, garlic, and tamari, plus you'd never guess it's vegan.

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche

Trader Joe's

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche

There's truly not much I love more than a good frozen quiche. This one heats up perfectly in the oven in just 30 minutes to reveal a flaky crust and a tender, piping hot filling. Trader Joe's makes a few different variations of their frozen quiche, but this broccoli and cheddar one is to die for.

Best Sweet Trader Joe's Items

Chocolate Brooklyn Babka

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Brooklyn Babka

This chocolatey, bready dessert is insane. It's sweet and deliciously textured, tasty enough to enjoy any time of day. Plus, it's made by a small, kosher bakery in Brooklyn, so you know you're gettin' the good stuff.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

I buy a box of these every single time I hit my local TJ's. I fear I finish off every meal with at least one or two of 'em, and always offer a small handful to my friends when they come over! Plus, I'll take dark chocolate over milk chocolate any day.

Sweetened Green Mango

Trader Joe's

Sweetened Green Mango

I am a self-proclaimed expert at hiking snacks, and this bag of dried mango truly takes the cake. It travels well and tastes just as good as it did on the first day I bought it. I could eat the whole bag if left unsupervised!

Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Trader Joe's

Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate. Chunk. Cookies. Need I say more?! The sea salt in these elevates each bite perfectly.

Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake

This tasty sheet cake is a great grab to bring to small gatherings like book clubs and movie nights. You might want to grab a couple if your group's got a huge sweet tooth.

Speculoos Cookie Butter

Trader Joe's

Speculoos Cookie Butter

This cookie butter is dee-lish-ious. I enjoy licking it off a spoon or using it as a sweet flavor add-in for my morning lattes. I also know there's a ton of Speculoos Cookie Butter-specific recipes out there for everything you could imaging baking up, like cookies, cakes, and ice creams.

Best Trader Joe's Beverages

Non-Dairy Gingerbread Oat Creamer

Trader Joe's

Non-Dairy Gingerbread Oat Creamer

All of TJ's oat milk creamer flavors are great, but this spicy-sweet seasonal gingerbread one is truly worth the wait every year. It makes me forget entirely about going to Starbucks regularly since I can perfect my own coffees at home.

Candy Cane Green Tea

Trader Joe's

Candy Cane Green Tea

This green tea is great for tea drinkers who prefer their mug a little on the sweet side. The balance of peppermint is divine.

Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie

Trader Joe's

Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie

I'm a protein girlie through and through, and opting for something easy like this makes my life so much easier. I'll typically grab one after the gym if I don't have a lot to enjoy at home. It'd also make an excellent addition to espresso drinks or a frozen smoothie.

Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend

Trader Joe's

Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend

I'd never had a tea with espresso and maple before, but I totally get the hype of the unique flavor combo after trying this tea. It's great to sip on during workday afternoons when you need a lil' caffeine boost, but don't necessarily want an entire coffee.

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This post has been updated.

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