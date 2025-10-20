9 Ready-Made Trader Joe’s Finds For An Easy, No-Stress Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving gatherings of years past might have required you to be chained to the kitchen, but no longer! Trader Joe’s has a huge lineup of incredible finds that make pulling off a festive feast easier than ever, and the grocer just started rolling out their best seasonal groceries. From ready-made side dishes to decadent desserts, these Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items let you spend way less time cooking and more time enjoying the time with your loved ones this year… all without sacrificing quality and flavor.

Scroll on to discover 9 must-have Trader Joe's groceries that'll take your Thanksgiving feast up a notch (without having to work too hard).

Trader Joe's Turkey Gravy This turkey gravy is undeniably flavorful, and all it takes to be ready to serve is pouring it into a saucepan, heating it up, and smothering it all over your Thanksgiving plate.

Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips These chips are going to keep your Thanksgiving guests satisfied as they wait for the main event. They're packed with the flavors of classic stuffing, so they'll fit right in with the feast.

Trader Joe's Cornbread Stuffing Mix Boxed stuffing mix is underrated when it comes to Thanksgiving cooking – it's so easy! This TJ's recipe gets a flavorful boost from oregano, sage, chicken broth, onion, celery, garlic, and mushrooms.

Trader Joe's Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes All they had to say to get us hooked was "four cheese." These heat-and-eat scalloped potatoes simply need a spot at the table this year.

Trader Joe's Fully Cooked & Brined Bone-In Half Turkey Breast This halved turkey breast is perfect if your Thanksgiving party is on the smaller side. Why fuss with prepping a whole turkey when this option comes already cooked and seasoned?

Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits These bake-and-eat biscuits are great year-round, but they'll come in especially handy for sopping up the ocean of gravy on your Thanksgiving plate this fall. Better yet, keep a tube on-hand for making your own sliders using Thanksgiving leftovers!

Trader Joe's Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onion Pastry Bites These feta and onion pastry bites make the ultimate Thanksgiving starter. They taste and look super elegant, even though all they require is you putting them on a baking sheet and heating them up for a bit.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Ah, yes, a classic Thanksgiving dessert made oh-so easy! Make sure to grab one of these ready-made pumpkin pies to complete your meal plans.

Trader Joe's Apple Crumble Pie For those who aren't huge pumpkin lovers, this apple pie topped with a delicious crumble will totally satisfy.

