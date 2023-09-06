16 High Protein Snacks To Fuel Each And Every Adventure
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
There’s nothing like powering up your day with a burst of energy and flavor – and high protein snacks are just the way to do that. Whether you’re looking to refuel post-workout or are in need of a midday pick-me-up, these high protein snacks serve to satisfy. The high protein snacks I've included in this roundup come prepackaged, making each one easy to pick for a grab-and-go breakfastor packing your office lunchbox last-minute. I’ve included some savory and sweet options so you can find *exactly* what you’re craving! Let’s dive in.
Bobo's Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
Bobo's protein bars have 15 grams of protein and require *zero* effort on your part – other than ripping the wrapper open and digging in!
Wilde Buffalo Chicken Protein Chips
Crafted primarily with chicken breast, chicken broth, and egg whites, these crispy chips are giving high protein snacks a good reputation. Each mouthful will be bursting with buffalo flavors, all while fueling your bod with 10 grams of protein per serving.
Whisps Cheddar Baked Cheese Bites
Who would've thought that straight-up cheese could be good for you? Each snack pack of these baked cheddar bits delivers 6 grams of protein, making your midday pick-me-up much more fulfilling
Banza Homestyle Protein Waffles
The fact that all these high protein waffles need is a mere 5 minutes in the toaster to be done is downright glorious. For every 2 waffles, you'll get 10 grams of chickpea-derived plant protein, which is ideal for starting your day (or ending it with dessert – I am not one to judge). Snag them in a Homestyle, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip variety.
ONE Puffs
These better-for-you cheese balls from ONE pack a puff... erm, punch for snack time. Available in a Shreddin' Cheddar or Spicy Nacho flavors, they're nothing short of satisfying. Each serving delivers 14 grams of protein and only 150 calories!
Perfect Bar Organic Peanut Butter Bar
17 grams of protein make up this sweet peanut butter bar that you can snack on before (or during) game days, hikes, work days, and more!
Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips
These chips + cottage cheese-based taco dip = pureheaven. Each bag has an amazing 19 grams of protein to help you reach your goals.
RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt Protein Bars
Made as simply as possible, the RXBAR (12 grams of protein) is a true pantry staple for high-protein snack lovers. This one combines saltiness with sweetness, making for a delectable treat!
Kodiak Cakes Protein Pancake On The Go Cups
Whether you are in need of a desk-side snack, or are regularly chowing down breakfast in the car, these to-go-friendly flapjack cups from Kodiak will fill you up with 12 grams of protein. Plus, there's a chocolate chip flavor that you could snack on for dessert. You know you want to!
Chobani Key Lime Greek Yogurt
When you crumble some graham crackers into this little cup of Greek yogurt, magic happens. The magic in question? A high-protein snack (11 grams, to be exact) that tastes *just* like a slice of key lime pie!
Hippeas Chickpea Puffs
These crunchy puffs provide an extra 4 grams of protein for fueling your midday crash – but be careful – they're addicting AF.
Premier Protein Mixed Berry Almond Cereal
Cereal can be a good breakfast, but it can be a better snack. Midnight munchies, anyone? Me too. This fruity variety from Premier Protein gives you 20 grams of protein in each pour (do note, that metric is sans milk).
Good Culture Pineapple Cottage Cheese
I am still riding with the cottage cheese craze, and my grocery runs have reflected that. This snack-sized, pineapple-clad option has been a total regular 'add to cart.'
MOSH Lemon White Chocolate Crunch
This is the best protein bar flavor I've ever tried. Reminiscent of the super-tasty Starbucks Lemon Loaf, MOSH nails down the ideal balance between tangy and sweet – with 12 whole grams of protein included!
Scout Chili Crisp Seafood Snacks
This cup of chili crisp-infused tuna is *perfect* for on-the-go snackage. You'll get an entire 30 grams of protein per serving, plus a delicious crunchy topping to really seal the deal on flavor and texture.
Chomps Jalapeño Beef Sticks
Chomps meat sticks come in a range of flavors, but the Jalapeño Beef variety supplies a strong kick of spice among a whopping 9 grams of protein for a truly unbeatable snacking experience.
