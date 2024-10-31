'The Traitors' Season 3 Release Date Is Here!
Nothing says reality TV like drama, intrigue, and betrayal. At least, according to The Traitors! The hit TV show is back for season 3 and the star-studded cast is so good, I'm sure this will be the best season yet. Host Alan Cumming returns, along with 21 reality TV stars who will be competing for up to $250 thousand.
But according to the official synopsis, "hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors ‘murder’ contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize." Here's everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3.
- The Traitors season 3 coming back to Peacock with Alan Cumming as host.
- The show will premiere in January 2025.
- The Traitors cast includes Dylan Efron, Dorinda Medley, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval, and Gabby Windey.
When can I watch The Traitors season 3?
The Traitors Season 3 Release Date
The Traitors season 3 premieres on Peacock on January 9, 2025. Season 1 premiered in January 2023, while season 2 premiered in January 2024, so the timeline makes sense!
Who is on Traitors season 3?
The Traitors Season 3 Cast
The Traitors season 3 cast includes Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams, actor Sam Asghari, The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, RuPaul's Drag Race's Bob the Drag Queen, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, Survivor's Jeremy Collins, Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn Dixon, Dylan Efron, Total Divas' Nikki Garcia, The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, Big Brother's Britney Haynes, Survivor's "Boston" Rob Mariano,Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley, Summer House's Ciara Miller, Royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Big Brother's Danielle Reyes, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Survivor's Tony Vlachos, Survivor's Carolyn Wiger and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey.
What is The Traitors about?
The Traitors Season 3 Plot
The Traitors is all about who can out-trick their components in the dreamiest murder mystery game. A variety of celebs gather in a Scottish castle, along with host Alan Cumming, to complete a series of missions and have the chance to win up to $250 thousand. While the Traitors are trying to "murder" the Faithful one by one, the Faithful work to unmask and banish the Traitors. Only one team can win!
How many seasons of Traitors are there?
There are currently two seasons of The Traitors available to stream on Peacock now. You can stream season 3 starting January 9!
