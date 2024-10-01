Get Paid $15,000 To Travel And Eat Your Way Around The World
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Ever dream of globetrotting the world while getting paid? That's not a rhetorical question. Now you can turn your wanderlust into real cash with Ramada by Wyndham. The global hotel brand is on the hunt for its next "CEO," AKA Chief Eats Officer, a dream role for anyone who loves food and travel and well, a paycheck. One lucky adventurer will be paid $15,000 to travel to Ramada’s most coveted destinations, curate a list of must-eats, and share their travel highlights on social media. Learn how to enter below!
Decameron Club Caribbean Runaway Bay, Ramada Jamaica
From Thailand to Turkey and Seoul to Santa Barbara, the CEO trip will include up to seven global destinations in a three-week itinerary next spring. With hotels in 75 countries around the world, Ramada by Wyndham is perfect for travelers looking for that bucket-list experience!
Hunan, China, Ramada by Wyndham Chenzhou Dongjiang Lake
For a chance to be the next “CEO,” travel and food enthusiasts can visit Ramada.com/CEO by October 22 and submit a short, 1-3 minute video through TikTok (tag @RamadabyWyndham, #RamadaCEO) or email makemeceo@ramada.com that shows your passion for travel and discovering amazing eats.
Prize Details:
- $15,000 reward, including a $10,000 travel stipend to cover airfare and travel expenses, plus $5,000 cash
- Paid hotel accommodations for up to 21 nights at Ramada properties around the world
- A Wyndham Rewards® Diamond membership for one year
Ramada Resort by Wyndham, Bodrum, Türkiye
How to Apply
To apply, post a public video on TikTok explaining why you are the best candidate for the job, tagging @RamadabyWyndham, using the hashtag #RamadaCEO, and following @RamadabyWyndham on TikTok.
Your TikTok account must be publicly viewable for the duration of the contest (through November 2024). Alternatively, you can email your video submission to makemeceo@ramada.com.
All video submissions must be between one and three minutes in length and should include your country of residence.
If applying via email, be sure to provide the handles for your active and public personal social media accounts.
All entries must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 22, 2024.
Additional Qualifications Include:
- Applicants must be a legal resident of the 50 United States or Canada (excluding Quebec).
- Availability to travel for up to three weeks between April 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025.
- Active and proficient on various social media platforms (TikTok and Instagram preferred).
- At least 21 years old with a valid passport through December 2025.
- Self-confessed travel lover and foodie.
- Comfortable working remotely and on deadline.
Ramada by Wyndham will select the winning CEO on or around the week of November 14, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter. For more details, including official rules, visit www.ramada.com/ceo. Good luck!
