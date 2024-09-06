The Top 20 Holiday Travel Destinations Of 2024, According To Google
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Holiday breaks are the perfect opportunity to explore popular destinations, in the U.S. and abroad, without the summer crowds. Even better, you can soak in the festive spirit as you experience holiday traditions in new cities and cultures. Whether it's the festive lights of a European city, the bustling energy of a big city, or an exotic getaway to cross off your bucket list (and escape the cold), Google’s top 20 holiday destinations promise stunning sights, sounds, and holiday celebrations. From November through New Year's Eve, make the most of the season and embrace the magic of travel.
Orlando
Photo by Craig Adderley
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, Disney fans head to the most magical place on Earth: Orlando. Discover holiday trimmings, events, and magic along Main Street at the Walt Disney World and Epcot Theme Park. Beyond the theme park draw, book a manatee snorkel tour; spot wildlife like alligators, bobcats, and bears on a free drive through Lake Apopka; shop the charming cobblestone streets on Park Avenue; swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove (an all-inclusive resort), and visit Leu Gardens for a stroll through a tropical rainforest, a rose garden, and butterfly garden and more.
Cancun
Photo by Samuel Sweet
White sand beaches, cultural landmarks like Chichén Itzá, and natural caverns to swim in make Cancun a holiday adventure for the books. Explore the underwater art museum near Isla Mujeres, Mayan ruins and an incredible art scene in Tulum, and Playa del Carmen for unforgettable nightlife.
New York City
Photo by Vlada Karpovich
New York City is the quintessential holiday destination for your favorite rom-coms *and* your 2024 holiday travel, kicking off with the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, followed by the Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and wrapping up with the Times Square ball drop on NYE. Beyond the holiday traditions, the city offers an eclectic and amazing food scene, from one of the best hot chocolates at LYSÉE to some of the best Italian at Via Carota to classic French standby Balthazar, plus world-class museums and a nightlife suited for every kind of reveler. Warm up after a day spent wandering the scenic paths of Central Park to the historic charm of Battery Park with a boozy cocktail at Overstory, a retro-chic bar with panoramic views.
Tokyo
Photo by Satoshi Hirayama
Make a bucket-list trip to Tokyo this holiday season. Experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, explore the beautiful historic temples and shrines, such as Sensō-ji, the city's oldest and most iconic Buddhist temple; and walk the neighborhoods: through Shibuya Crossing for shops, cafés, and a lively nightlife; Harajuku for eclectic fashion and colorful street art, and the trendy Takeshita Street. Indulge in Tokyo’s unique food scene, from flavorful ramen at popular spots like Ichiran or Afuri, to savoring the best street food at the Tsukiji Outer Market. Don’t forget to experience a traditional izakaya, where you can sample Japanese pub fare like yakitori and sashimi at the end of your sightseeing day.
London
Photo by Dominika Gregušová
Soak in the holidays, British style. Explore a winter wonderland in Hyde Park, where you can find ice skating, Christmas markets, carnival rides, and more; stroll along Oxford Street for Christmas lights and visit Covent Garden's giant Christmas tree, mistletoe chandeliers, and twinkling lights (perfect for holiday photos!). Skate in the historic moat with views of the Tower of London and visit London’s holiday markets like the Southbank Centre Winter Market along the Thames for unique gifts. Catch a show on London’s West End theatre district and enjoy afternoon tea at London hotels like Claridge’s and The Ritz. Staying for Christmas? Attend a service at one of London's historic churches, such as St. Paul's or Westminster Abbey.
Miami/Fort Launderdale
Photo by Leah Newhouse
Soak in the holiday sun in Miami. Brunch poolside at Strawberry Moon near South Beach or the Michelin-recommended La Mar by Gastón Acurio for the best views of Brickell and Biscayne Bay. Lounge on the beach and take a dip, before strolling the pedestrians-only, European-style Española Way. Pop into Tropezón for Spanish tapas and creative gin cocktails in an Andalusian-inspired space. Later, get in the holiday spirit with tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas or A Christmas Wonderland for a whole North Pole village and a half-mile of holiday displays, light shows, and immersive experiences. If you want to experience Miami nightlife, grab your Santa hat and continue the night at M2 or LIV for megaclub vibes (don’t be surprised if you bump into celebrities at the latter).
Paris
Photo by Shvets Anna
Here's a holiday getaway, Emily in Paris style. Holiday shop along the Champs-Élysées, where trees are lit up in spectacular red LED lights. While there, grab lunch and a macaron at Ladurée. The cooler temps and smaller crowds make it an ideal time to visit famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower (catch a great view of it in the Christmas village at Trocadéro), the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, where you'll find a Christmas market for the season (also check out the one at the Tuileries Gardens). Parisian cafés and bistros are enticing with warm and comforting dishes like onion soup, coq au vin, and decadent pastries. Sip a café au lait at Café Charlot in Le Marais or dig into the stunning bûche de Noël at the Butterfly Pâtisserie in the Hôtel de Crillon.
Los Angeles
Photo by Roberto Nickson
You may not get snow, but you’ll get plenty of lights in the City of Angels, from the one-mile interactive light show at the Descanso Gardens to the Venice Canals, where homes and bridges are brightly decorated with holiday lights. Skate outdoors in the heart of Downtown LA with skyscrapers surrounding you at the Pershing Square Ice Rink or by the beach near the iconic Santa Monica pier. Experience Universal Studios’ Grinchmas and Harry Potter Christmas, a Menorah Lighting in Beverly Hills, and a candlelight procession at Disneyland. Of course, there are plenty of amazing museums, dining, and shopping too. Check out our local’s guide to LA!
Las Vegas
Photo by David Vives
The glitz in Las Vegas gets glitzier come holiday time when hotels and casinos are just a little more extra. The Bellagio transforms its gardens into a winter wonderland while The Venetian’s Winter in Venice goes all out with holiday decor, canal-side ice skating, and festive events. The rooftop pool deck at The Cosmopolitan turns into an outdoor ice rink with real ice, holiday music, fire pits, and even occasional "snowfall." Sip hot chocolate or cocktails while skating with views of The Strip. Catch The Nutcracker by the Nevada Ballet Theatre at The Smith Center. Visit the Ethel M Chocolate Factory in Henderson to see the famous Holiday Cactus Garden illuminated with over a million lights, and escape the city for a scenic holiday hike in Red Rock Canyon, just a short drive from the city. Want to see snow? Head up to Mount Charleston for snow activities like skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.
Honolulu
Photo by Jess Loiterton
Trade your snow boots for sandals and head to Honolulu this holiday. Relax on Waikiki Beach or Lanikai Beach for white sand and turquoise waters, perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, or simply lounging. Hike the iconic Diamond Head Crater for breathtaking panoramic views of Waikiki and the Pacific Ocean or Manoa Falls Trail, a scenic, easy hike through a lush rainforest. Visit Pearl Harbor, explore Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, and discover Iolani Palace, the only royal palace in the U.S. that once served as the residence of Hawaiian royalty. At night, attend a holiday-inspired luau and catch a free fireworks show at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Mumbai
Photo by iMesser
The best time to visit Mumbai is between October and February for milder temps, and before/after monsoon season. Explore the Gateway of India, one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks, located by the waterfront. Take a ferry ride from here to Elephanta Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where you can explore ancient cave temples dating back to the 6th century. Stroll along Marine Drive, also known as the "Queen's Necklace," due to its curved shape and sparkling lights at night. Walk through the Hanging Gardens, take a Bollywood Tour, and enjoy high tea at the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai. Enjoy the cool November/December breeze while watching the sunset or sit by the promenade and take in the views of the Arabian Sea.
Phoenix
Photo by James Wilson
Phoenix is perfect for a wellness escape during the holidays. Hike Camelback Mountain, one of Phoenix’s most popular hiking spots, for stunning panoramic views of the city and the surrounding desert landscape. Just outside Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale blends Wild West charm with modern art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. Stroll through the streets to find unique art, local crafts, and enjoy the lively nightlife or weekend markets. The Desert Botanical Garden is home to thousands of species of cacti, succulents, and desert plants. The garden offers scenic walking trails, art installations, and seasonal events like the Las Noches de las Luminarias, which lights up the garden with thousands of glowing luminaries during the holidays. For wellness, travel 2 hours to Sedona’s breathtaking Boynton Canyon, where the iconic spa Mii amo offers casitas with private balconies or patios, in-room kiva fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as wellness experiences like chakra balancing and intuitive massage.
San Juan
Photo by Dangelie Perez
Beyond your winter escape to beautiful beaches like Condado Beach or Isla Verde, Old San Juan is absolutely worth a visit. Explore the colorful colonial architecture lit up with Christmas lights. Walk through the cobblestone streets, visit the San Juan Bautista Cathedral, and explore the historic fort Castillo San Felipe del Morro (shown above). Enjoy a traditional Puerto Rican feast with foods like roast pork (lechón asado), arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), pasteles (similar to tamales), and tembleque (coconut dessert) at one of the many restaurants in San Juan, like like Deaverdura or Cocina al Fondo. Stay for NYE and visit one of the World's Best Bars La Factoría and/or Pio Pio Champagne Bar, and pop by the waterfront for the Old San Juan Fireworks.
Chicago
Photo by Chait Goli
Celebrate the holidays in one of the most festive U.S. cities, Chicago. Skate across the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink under the backdrop of Chicago’s iconic skyline. Visit the city’s official Christmas tree in Millennium Park and catch a performance of The Nutcracker at the Joffrey Ballet or A Christmas Carol at the Goodman Theatre. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea at one of Chicago’s historic hotels, such as The Drake or The Peninsula. Shop the Magnificent Mile, which is beautifully lit up during the holiday season. Art lovers will fawn over The Art Institute of Chicago, and Second City comedy shows make for a fun night out. Try Beatrix for brunch and don’t miss the deep dish Chicago pizza at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and inventive cocktails at The Aviary. If you're brave, join the annual Polar Bear Plunge, where you can dive into the icy waters of Lake Michigan to kick off the New Year!
Delhi
Photo by Ranjeet Chauhan
Delhi comes alive in the first of November during Diwali with beautifully lit homes, fireworks, and cultural events. Visit A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Delhi’s most beautiful Mughal monuments, Humayun’s Tomb (shown above). Attend a Dastangoi performance, a traditional Urdu storytelling art form, at the India International Centre. Take a yoga sesh at the Lodhi Gardens, a great spot for photography. Just a few hours away is the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Explore the Pink City of Jaipur with its palaces, forts, and vibrant culture on a weekend trip from Delhi too.
Punta Cana
Photo by CGXL MEDIA
Get some serious holiday escape R&R at this postcard-beautiful island for the ultimate romantic getaway. Lounge by the pool with a piña colada at one of many all-inclusive resorts, like Excellence Punta Cana, an adults-only resort and spa. When you’re ready to explore the island, take a dip in the cenotes, or underground caves, at Scape Park in Capa Cana or the freshwater lagoons at Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park. Dine downtown at the Noah restaurant, which is the top restaurant in town, according to TripAdvisor, and watch an amazing performance at the Coco Bongo Punta Cana nightclub.
Barcelona
Photo by AXP Photography
Barcelona is quieter during the holiday season than it is in the summer with perfect sightseeing weather (average around 65 degrees). Explore Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces, like the Sagrada Família, which holds a special Christmas mass; Park Güell (shown above), a whimsical mosaic-filled park with fantastic views of the city; Casa Batlló, one of Gaudí’s most impressive residential buildings with organic, sea-inspired design (you can take a guided tour), and Casa Milà (La Pedrera) with its wave-like stone façade and quirky rooftop chimneys. Stroll through the Gothic Quarter (the El Born area is great for shopping), take a tapas food tour, and ring in the New Year, if you wish, following the Spanish tradition of eating 12 green grapes at midnight to bring good luck in the year ahead.
Bangkok
Photo by Kirandeep Singh Walia
Visit everything from bustling markets and glittering temples to rooftop bars and street food vendors in Bangkok. The Grand Palace is one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks. Inside, find Wat Phra Kaew, home to the Emerald Buddha, a highly revered statue. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is the most famous floating market near Bangkok, where you can shop for traditional snacks and holiday gifts from boats. Take a boat ride on the Chao Phraya River; ride a tuk-tuk ride along the Khao San Road; and relax in Lumpini Park for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok (you can rent a paddleboat, enjoy a picnic, or simply take a stroll while watching locals practice tai chi). Keep an eye out for the giant monitor lizards that roam freely in the park! Visit iconic rooftop bars, like Sky Bar at Lebua State Tower, famous for being featured in the movie The Hangover 2, and Vertigo and Moon Bar, located at the Banyan Tree Hotel with stunning 360-degree views of the city.
Dallas/Fort Worth
Photo by Huihui Zhang
Trade your snow boots for cowgirl boots, and check out our stay at Dallas’s boutique hotel and speakeasy, Hôtel Swexan, a worthy visit for food, drink or stay, if you’re in town. The Dallas Holiday Parade on December 7 features festive floats, marching bands, and an appearance by Santa Claus. Get your nature fix at The Dallas Arboretum, which puts on a spectacular holiday display, featuring life-sized gazebos representing each of the "12 Days of Christmas." Visit after-dark to see the illuminated gardens. Head to the Fort Worth Stockyards for a unique, cowboy-themed holiday celebration with parades, caroling, cowboy Santa meet-and-greets, and Western-themed Christmas lights and decorations. Just outside Dallas, Grapevine transforms into the "Christmas Capital of Texas," with a host of holiday activities. The North Pole Express, a festive train ride with Santa Claus, storytelling, and hot chocolate, is one of the highlights.
Rome
Photo by Javon Swaby
Beat the summer crowds and enjoy a festive Rome during the holiday season. Visit Vatican City (shown) for Christmas celebrations, including St. Peter’s Basilica decorated with Christmas trees, lights, and a large nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square. On Christmas Day, the actual Pope gives the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the basilica’s balcony. Walk the 135 Spanish Steps with a gelato a la Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, stand in awe of the Colosseum and Roman Forum, and toss a coin in the most famous fountains in the world, the Trevi Fountain, a masterpiece of Baroque art. (Tossing a coin, legend has it, means you’ll return to Rome again one day – molto bene!).
