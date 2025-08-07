Um, It Looks Like Taylor Swift & Travis Are Moving In Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken some pretty cool steps in their relationship lately. Saying "I love you" on live TV, hard launching on Instagram, and...house hunting? According to multiple sources for the Cleveland Scene, the couple was reportedly spotted looking for a new house together in Cleveland, Ohio. This comes after reports the couple also looked for a home in March, so there's a chance this has been in their plans for awhile!

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce house hunting in 2025!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be finding a new home. Taylor Swift currently has homes in Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, and Newport, Rhode Island. And it looks like she could be expanding to include another city! The Cleveland, Ohio newspaper reports that Taylor and Travis Kelce were looking in "Northeast Ohio's tony eastside suburbs." Considering Taylor has roots in so many places, it makes sense they'd look for a home tied to Travis' past too. After all, he is originally from Westlake, which is just 12 miles outside Cleveland. Home sweet home!

And they love being "off-the-grid" together. That earlier March report, which said Taylor and Travis were house hunting in Montana, really shows how much the couple values their time together — and their privacy. “They love Montana," a source said. (And after watching 1923, how could you not?) "No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid. They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad—just friends having a great night out." Honestly that sounds like a great time...can I join?

