Taylor Swift's (Alleged) Wedding Date Is A Huge Easter Egg — Here's What We Actually Know

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? Instagram/taylorswift In a move that's totally on brand, it looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could get married on June 13, 2026. This is, of course, the perfect number for Tay to get married. And it's one of the only Saturdays that falls on a "13." It's meant to be! A source told Page Six that another bride had booked Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island for that date, but that Taylor Swift was able to write a check to get that date from her. Although Page Six also reports that the venue said it “prides itself on being rooted in client confidentiality, integrity, loyalty and service.” What we do know is that the couple is definitely getting married — and that Travis proposed in a beautiful backyard garden. We'll update you with more info as we get it!

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a blast at Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's wedding on June 6, and Cole's event planner Ellie Nottoli showed off some special Easter eggs she incorporated into TayVis' attendance. The couple was assigned to Table 13 at the wedding reception (Taylor's famously lucky number!), but there was one other detail that immediately caught fans' attention: the letter was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce." “We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” Ellie said on Instagram (via Page Six). “But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests.” "As a 2023 bride - we made this joke with a handful of our very close friends who'd been dating for awhile lol (they all took it in good fun)," one Swiftie tweeted, while another said, "It has a lovely ring to it." A third Swiftie joked, "Ummmmm Taylor kelce does fit it should be TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS SWIFT." And one TikTok user points out that "in a married relationship it’d been written as Travis & Taylor Kelce big difference."

Travis Kelce wants to avoid THIS wedding season for one reason. On a new episode of the New Heights podcast he hosts with brother Jason, Travis Kelce revealed he would like to avoid an autumn wedding day. And the reason is literally so on brand it makes me laugh. After a listener revealed over the phone that his girlfriend wants to schedule their wedding during football season, Travis admits that "I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall." "My friends always do it in the summer," he says. "I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So, I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season." So it looks like June 13th could be right on the money.

