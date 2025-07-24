After 2 Years, Travis Kelce Finally Hard Launched Taylor Swift On Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are no strangers to the spotlight in their relationship, but there's been one milestone they hadn't quite hit yet — the Instagram hard launch. Sure, we've seen photos of them together on other people's accounts here and there. And obviously there are more than enough paparazzi photos of the pair. However, they still hadn't given up any real estate on their personal Instagram grids...

Until today!

On July 24, 2025, Travis finally posted photos with Taylor — and we honestly can't get enough of them! From the clear joy on their faces to that lock screen we noticed, here's everything you need to know about that adorable hard launch!

Scroll to see the sweet photos Travis Kelce posted on Instagram with Taylor Swift!

Instagram/killatrav Taylor and Travis look vacation-ready in this snap! While I'm loving their laid back vibe, I can't help but notice their coordinated hats. Travis is wearing one that says "Captain," and Taylor's says "First Mate." All I can say? Precious!

Instagram/killatrav Taylor's wearing glasses that Pedro Pascal would be proud of in this silly photo with Travis. While I definitely eyed that lychee martini on the table (great order, Tay!), I couldn't help but notice one other key detail: Travis's lock screen is a picture of he and Taylor. BRB, sobbing!

Instagram/killatrav The first appearance of Taylor's signature photo filter made it's way to Travis's feed. I, for one, love this filter and all it's legendary glory.

Instagram/killatrav One thing I love about Taylor and Travis is how they seem to blend their friends together. This shot looks like everyone is having a great time! (Also, Tay please send your girl a link to that two-piece set!)

Instagram/killatrav The filter returns! Truly, there's just something so special about this yellow-and-blue color scheme. Is it because it's so inherently Taylor? Maybe...But I'm honestly convinced it makes everyone look good! Although nothing — and I mean NOTHING — could outshine the smiles on their faces in this photo! I love to see this couple so happy!

Instagram/killatrav I'm pretty convinced that nobody is better at posing for a picture than Taylor Swift. Although, Killa Trav does give her a run for her money every now and then! 😂

Instagram/killatrav Why does this look like a photo their grandkids would look at 50 years from now?! I just love these two so much!

