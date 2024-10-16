5 Wild Predictions About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce We Really Want To Happen
I simply cannot get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Their adorable romance really does make me feel "So High School" — and I'm not mad about it! These two have already accomplished so much in the short year and a half they've been together, from their romantic trip to Lake Como to celebrating peak moments of their careers together (hello, Super Bowl AND Grammy wins!). Oh, and obviously professing their love for each other on various, various platforms (podcasts, award shows, etc.).
So what haven't Taylor and Travis done yet? And what do we think they'll do next? Well, I'm glad you asked! Here are my top predictions for where and how TayVis can take things to the next level in their relationship.
Work On A Project Together
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV and Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
With the speed at which they're moving publicly in their relationship, we predict that soon they're going to collaborate together on a project. I could see it working for a So Highschool music video, or even Travis being featured in Taylor's Era's documentary that she's working on. Taylor has never been shy about featuring previous boyfriends in her documentaries before (like Joe Alwyn, for example), so with how serious her and Travis are, I could definitely see him being a large part of the documentary. Especially since Travis seems to be very close with her cast and crew on the tour!
Dual In-Feed Post
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Going along the idea of them working together, I could also see them both promoting their collaborations on their feed as a dual post. Since they've both been very public and forth-coming about their love for each other, this doesn't seem that unlikely. In fact, Travis has already been featured on Taylor's IG and her Tiktok, which is very new for her! So, we're definitely expecting to see that soon! It would break the internet, for sure...
Engagement
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
With them approaching a year and a half together, and unlike this relationship is from their others, we see this moving down a serious path and soon. Taylor has been more public and open and free to be herself than any relationship prior. Not only that, but Travis seems to be everywhere with her. From her music videos, to her socials, to events with their closest friends and family, the two seemed to be completely synced. With that being said, I think an engagement around New Years is practically imminent!
Super Bowl & Grammys
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV and Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images
This is contingent on the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl, which I really think that's a possibility with the GOAT'ed duo of Mahomes and Kelce. Call it wishful thinking, but we're hoping to see more Super Bowl fun, because if it's anything like last year... then it's going to be crazy. As well as, Taylor possibly winning for Best Album of the Year... we could only hope! Plus, they both really are "the greatest in the league" so def hoping they both get their flowers again!
Album Drop About Travis
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
We all know and love that Taylor really can't go that long without dropping an album, and with how sweet and new this relationship has been for her, I have no doubt that a Travis-filled album will be released early 2025 in the spring. They've only been together for a year and a half, and he's already scored multiple songs about him. (Not to mention that also like every surprise song seems to be dedicated straight to him.) Am hoping for more The Alchemy and So Highschool vibes so soon! And hopefully after they achieve all that, they go on even more trips and finally enjoy a long break together! Because we know it's well deserved!
Hopefully these two finally enjoy a long break together after all this — it's more than well-deserved!
