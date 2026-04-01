Netflix's New Teen Drama 'High Tides' Season 3 is For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Obsessed

Move over The Summer I Turned Pretty: there's a new, super complicated love triangle in town. Netflix's Belgian teen drama High Tides is back for season 3, and the new episodes promise just as much drama as you remember from the first two seasons. (And if you missed the first two seasons, you can stream them on Netflix before season 3 premieres!).

Not only am I totally sucked into the plot, but I also can't get enough of the color palette, costumes, and sets. They're so vibrant and eye-catching that you can't help but watch. High Tides follows a group of wealthy teens who vacation on Knokke, a Belgian island, in the summer. Cousins Beach, anyone?

Family empires, romance, and friendship, High Tides season 3 has it all. Here's everything you need to know about the new show.

Will there be a season 3 of High Tides? Netflix Yes, we're getting season 3 of High Tides! But while I'm excited for these new episodes, I hate to report that this will be the final season of the show.

Where can I watch High Tides season 3? Netflix High Tides season 3 is coming to Netflix on April 3, 2026.

Who's in the High Tides season 3 cast? Netflix The High Tides cast has some amazing names, including Pommelien Thijs as Louise Basteyns, Eliyha Altena as Daan, Willem De Schryver as Alexander Vandael, Manouk Pluis as Anouk, Ayana Doucouré as Margaux, Jef Hellemans as Victor, Emma Moortgat as Emilie Basteyns, Anna Drijver as Melissa, Kes Bakker as Matti, Ruth Becquart as Eleonore, Ini Massez as Angelique, Pieter Genard as Jan Basteyns, Jasmine Sendar as Christine, Geert Van Rampelberg as Patrick Vandael, Gene Bervoets as Jacques, Felicia van Remoortel as Olivia, and Pierre Gervais as Charles. Talk about a stacked cast!

What is High Tides season 3 about? Netflix Louise (Pommelien Thijs) is back in Knokke after spending the last few months in a psychiatric institution. But right when it looks like Louise's life will return to the way it was, she realizes just how many secrets Alex (Willem De Schryver) and Daan (Eliyha Altena) are keeping — and she comes face-to-face with Anton Vermeer (Daan Schuurmans). Now, Louise must decide how to move forward, and how to navigate all the lies.

Is there a High Tides trailer? Netflix Yes, you can watch the brand new High Tides season 3 trailer on YouTube! It really hypes up how serious the drama is coming into the new episodes. Relationship problems, secrets, work problems — whew, I'm getting worked up just watching the trailer.

What do you think about High Tides season 3? Let us know what you're most excited to see in the new episodes on our Facebook!