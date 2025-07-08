The 9 Best Glen Powell Movies To Watch While You Wait For 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell is everywhere right now. Dare I say, we're in a Glen-aissance? (I’m sorry...)

In all seriousness, Powell is quickly becoming everyone's favorite leading man. As he charms his way through Hollywood with his various roles, ranging from heartthrobs to action heroes, he's booking more and more movies left and right. And while we always love seeing him looking handsome onscreen, Powell's had a pretty robust career outside of his recent blockbusters — including some indie films and interesting looking characters (Chad Powers not yet included). So here are some of Glen Powell's best movies, ranked by performance! Watch them all before The Running Man hits theaters this fall.

Keep reading for Glen Powell's best movies.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Paramount Pictures Let’s start with Glen Powell’s role as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick. He totally nailed the confident, cocky pilot vibe, giving us “Iceman” flashbacks from the original. Powell’s Hangman is that guy you love to hate but can’t help but root for in the end. Critics and fans alike were all about his charismatic performance, making him one of the standout stars of the movie. And honestly, he was really fun to watch.

2. Set It Up (2018) K C Bailey/Netflix This is 100% one of my favorite rom-coms of the 2010s. In Set It Up, Powell plays Charlie, an overworked assistant who teams up with another assistant (Zoey Deutch) to set up their bosses. What could go wrong, right? Well, apparently plenty — but in the best way. Powell’s chemistry with Deutch is off the charts, and their playful banter makes this Netflix hit a must-watch. It’s one of those feel-good movies that you can watch over and over, and Powell’s charming performance is a big reason why.

3. Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) Paramount Pictures This movie is seriously underrated. Directed by Richard Linklater, Everybody Wants Some!! is a spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused. Powell shines as Finnegan, a smooth-talking college baseball player who’s always up for a good time. This movie is like a trip back to the ’80s, filled with epic parties and lots of laughs. Powell’s Finnegan is the guy you wish you could hang out with – charming, witty, and always ready with a philosophical one-liner. His laid-back vibe made him the life of the party on-screen and won over critics and audiences alike.

4. Anyone But You (2024) Sony Pictures Powell and Sydney Sweeney have the ultimate will-they-won’t-they in Anyone But You. The film follows two people who fake a relationship, only to discover there might be something there after all. This movie was a fun and light watch and definitely earned its spot as a classic rom-com.

5. Twisters (2024) Universal Pictures Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film Twister, features Glen Powell as the lead role alongside Daisy Edgar Jones (sigh, such beautiful people). This action film follows Tyler (a “tornado wrangler” from Arkansas), Kate (a brilliant meteorologist with a traumatic past), and Javi (one of Kate's former research partners). These storm chasers find themselves in the eye of the storm soon enough, desperately searching for a way to save towns from mother nature.

6. Sex Ed (2014) MarVista Entertainment Sex Ed features Glen Powell as Ed Cole, a newly graduated teacher who ends up teaching sex education to middle schoolers, despite his lack of experience in both teaching and the subject matter. The film is a raunchy and fun comedy with heart, and Powell’s performance as the well-meaning but clueless Ed was praised for its humor and sincerity. Powell’s ability to balance comedy with a bit of emotional depth helped make Sex Ed a memorable entry in his filmography.

7. Wind Walkers (2014) Iron Circle Pictures In Wind Walkers, a horror-thriller, Powell plays Sonny Childe, a soldier returning home from war who faces a mysterious supernatural threat. The film explores themes of PTSD and Native American mythology, and while it received mixed reviews, Powell’s performance was noted for its intensity and dedication. His role in Wind Walkers demonstrates his ability to handle darker, more complex material, even early in his career.

8. The Bad Guys (2018) Romark Entertainment In The Bad Guys, Glen Powell takes on a lead role in this action-packed film about a group of criminals who team up to pull off a major heist. Powell’s portrayal of a charismatic, yet morally ambiguous character added a layer of intrigue to the movie. Although not as critically acclaimed as some of his other works, The Bad Guys showcased Powell’s ability to handle action-oriented roles with confidence and style.

9. Hit Man (2023) Netflix I have to admit — Hit Man might be my least favorite Glen Powell movie. To his credit, Glen juggled many, many plates for this film, starring in, co-writing, and producing it. The dark comedy follows Glen’s character, an undercover cop who poses as a hitman for hire. This one didn’t hit the mark for me, but I understand why this offbeat film is loved by so many. Plus, I'll never complain while watching Powell, you know?

Honorable Mention: Scream Queens (2015-2016) Fox Broadcasting Co. I would be remiss to not bring up my favorite Glen Powell role: Chad Radwell in Scream Queens. It's not a movie, but this is his best role to date IMO. Chad is an over-the-top frat boy who is equal parts charming, clueless, and ridiculous. As the president of the Dicky Dollar Scholars fraternity, Chad is known for his absurd antics, cheesy one-liners, and unwavering confidence, even when things get terrifying.

This post has been updated.