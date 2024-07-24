Daisy Edgar-Jones & Glen Powell’s Cut ‘Twisters’ Kiss Ignites Internet Frenzy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
To smooch or not to smooch? That was the question for Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung, who made the decision to cut a kiss from the end of the half-disaster-movie-half-rom-com. The film (in theaters now) follows Glen Powell’s Tyler, a viral social media storm chaser, and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate, a former chaser. And when tragedy strikes, and the two team up to take down the storms, sparks fly. Cue "Sparks Fly" by Taylor Swift.
The two leads have electric chemistry, even the initial movie trailers, and fans went crazy when they realized Twisters ended without Kate and Tyler sharing a kiss — especially once footage of the cut scene went viral.
always remember what they took from us https://t.co/bnZaDe9eJV pic.twitter.com/YYzsalplza— Sarah | glen powell summer 🌪️ (@sydglenx) July 20, 2024
The Twisters ending features Tyler chasing Kate down in an airport — which, I might add, is another classic rom-com move! However, while the movie doesn't end with a kiss, a behind the scenes video shows the team did film one.
"Always remember what they took from us," one user says on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the behind the scenes clip, while another posted the same video, saying, "WHY DID THEY CUT THE KISS FROM TWISTERS?!?!?!???????????????"
Director Lee Isaac Chung finally weighed in on the debate, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I actually tried the kiss [with an audience], and it was very polarizing — and it's not because of their performance of the kiss."
"If it ends on the kiss, then it makes it seem as though that's what Kate's journey was all about, to end up with a kiss," he continues. "But instead, it's better that it ends with her being able to continue doing what she's doing with a smile on her face."
I totally hear that. However, I'm one of the masses who would have liked to see a kiss!
i think I've seen this film before…. https://t.co/AnqMvwIyVi pic.twitter.com/FhvCQKfitv— Sarah | glen powell summer 🌪️ (@sydglenx) July 21, 2024
And the chemistry doesn't stop when the credits roll. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell continue to have a blast doing press for the film, and fans are starting to draw parallels between Daisy & Glen and Zendaya & Tom Holland, who had similar press junket interactions before announcing their IRL relationship.
We may not get a kiss at the end of Twisters, but you can watch the behind the scenes footage as many times as you want. I know I will.
What do you think about the Twisters ending? Pucker up and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Check out our Facebook for more news on your favorite celebs.
Lead image via Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!