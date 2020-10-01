50+ Uplifting Halloween Costumes to Make You Feel Good This Weird, Weird Year
It's definitely been A YEAR y'all, and somehow it is already October. What!? How did that happen? I honestly have no idea, but I do know what October means for us — Halloween time! Even though we won't be going to crazy Halloween parties or trick-or-treating all around town with our littles, our favorite holiday is still a great time occasion to celebrate, dress up and have fun.
We teamed up with our friends at Pinterest to put together a whole bunch of positive and uplifting Halloween costumes to bring a bit of brightness to our favorite holiday. It's all part of Pinterest's focus on promoting a "less stereotypical" Halloween, while also raising awareness around cultural sensitivity. So not only is this Halloween all about positivity, but it's a time to educate yourself and learn more about culturally appropriate Halloween costumes and traditions.
Scroll on to see for a peek at some of our favorite costumes from the B+C archive, and head to our Uplifting Costumes Pinboard for 50+ creative ideas perfect for your pandemic pod girl gang, families, little ones, couples, baby bumps and more! We'll be adding pins all month long, so be sure to check back as you figure out what to be this Halloween.
What are your Halloween plans this year? Follow @brit on Pinterest for more ideas all month long, and DM us at @britandco to share creative costumes, pandemic pod party ideas and more.
This Just In: Brit + Co x Office Depot to Grant 200 Scholarships to Selfmade!
Fall is right around the corner, and we're getting amped up for our next session of Selfmade, Brit + Co's 10-week interactive startup school. Designed to help you create a new business or grow your existing one, this course is personally led by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin and co-founder Anjelika Temple, and supported by more than a dozen of the top female entrepreneurs, creatives, and investors in the country. Students receive personalized coaching on everything from how to get out of your comfort zone to how to scale your business, and everything in between. And now, thanks to Office Depot, even more of you can join the course!
For the fall session, we're thrilled to team up with Office Depot to grant 200 FREE scholarship seats to the course. Scholarships are open to US residents, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trail-blaze. After all, we firmly believe that your support system is a huge part of how you achieve greatness, and we are here to cheer all of you on.
To nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, head to our nomination form right here. The deadline for scholarship nominations is September 27th — it's time to take the leap!
Beyond the scholarship, Office Depot is all about helping you accomplish more. Whether it be the start phase, growth phase or keep businesses going phase, Office Depot offers a full suite of business solutions, including services and products, to help you work from anywhere, organize and save time and help build your brand.
So what are you waiting for? Take a chance on yourself and get yourself one step closer to truly being selfmade. Learn more about the Selfmade program, apply for a scholarship and prepare to be inspired :)