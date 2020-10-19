Host the Most Stylish Halloween "Party" with Your Coven
Halloween festivities are going to be on the small side this year but that doesn't mean you have to scrimp on style. Gather your coven for a social distancing soiree (indoors or out) filled with gorgeous and so easy DIYs and cocktails. Roxy Te Owens, founder and creative director of the fun and colorful furniture brand Society Social, shares her tips for a pretty sweet cocktail setup.
1. Bubbly Side of Eyeballs
"All you'll need for my "eyeballs" is canned lychees (a fruit!) that can be found in the Asian section of almost any grocery store. I bought these from Whole Foods, where I picked up blackberries. Simply stuff the lychees with blackberries and plop into your cauldron, er punch, or skewer individual "eyeballs" for cocktails."
We love this garnish idea! Try it with any of our Halloween cocktail recipes!
2. A Cryptic Center Piece
"My poisonous apples are almost foolproof! (Unless you live in NYC and have zero outdoor space to spray paint.) These were done in a basement alleyway with the help of one of our sweet building staff who said he didn't want baby being exposed to the fumes. Thank you, Tim! We liked how there was some red peeking through. Note: these are only for display! Please don't eat the painted apples!"
3. Festive Flowers
"One type of bloom can pack a big punch when arranged artfully. To make these anemones, which I chose for their on season black "hearts," I used a simple scotch tape grid to help them stand up and look more full. Place the curvier and more unwieldy stems on the lower rim of your vase and the straighter taller stems in the center then fill in as needed."
Thanks Roxy!
All photos courtesy of Society Social.
Share your DIYs with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.