250+ Best Halloween Costumes For Last-Minute Inspiration In 2023
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.
Still in a spooky bind for your Halloween costumes this year? Not to worry. We're here to rescue you from your costume crisis. Even if you wait until the last minute this year, we seriously have you covered.
Whether you're gearing up for a group gig, a workplace shindig, or an eleventh-hour dress-up dilemma, we've got the tricks and treats to make you a Halloween hero. Let's dive into this hauntingly good Halloween costumes guide.
Group Halloween Costumes
The 20 Best DIY Group Costumes for Halloween

Got a huge crew that loves to dress up? Then it’s all about the group costume. And what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by making your costumes together? DIT is the new DIY!
For Group Halloween Costume Ideas, Check Netflix
When you’re looking for group Halloween costume ideas, we’ve got you covered, with 100 winning group costume ideas that you can buy or DIY — from Disney princesses to Minions to the cast of Orange Is the New Black. But if you are short on inspiration for group Halloween costumes, look no further than your nearest streaming service, with superheroes, Tim Burton films and FX’s American Horror Story topping the list.
Olympics-Themed and Other Group Halloween Costume Ideas
The Final Five: Let your inner Olympian shine! To make these costumes, we painted white leotards using fabric paint, added USA decals to track pants and practiced our best jumps.
22 of the Best Pop Culture-Themed Halloween Group Costume Ideas
HALLOWEEN! It’s all we’ve ever wanted. Seriously, we wish we could celebrate the dress-up holiday every single night.
80 Group Halloween Costume Ideas For The Win
Looking for the perfect group Halloween costume idea or a theme for your Halloween gathering this year? You can DIY any of these 80 unique group Halloween costumes.
Saved by the Bell = Best Group Halloween Costume Ever
Being lovers of nostalgia, Saved By The Bell is one of our all-time faves here at Brit + Co, so we had to recreate the cast’s looks for Halloween. The best news is that you can order the specific pieces for this epic group costume on Amazon Prime. I found the rest of these cheap Halloween costumes at our local Goodwill in one go. With a few minor tweaks and DIY elements, I was able to bang out these cheap group Halloween costumes in one day! This means you totally got this! Here’s how.
Work Halloween Costumes
The Best Work-Appropriate Halloween Costume Ideas
Even if your boss is down with work-appropriate Halloween costumes, it can become a little tricky to find something. A face full of fake blood might be sort of distracting at that 3pm Zoom meeting. If you're struggling to come up with an idea that's both creative and SFW, these iconic costumes are sure to do the trick. And hey, they'll also translate to that Halloween happy hour.
15 DIY Costumes for Work That Won't Freak Out HR
Halloween is one of our favorite events (in case you hadn’t noticed). We can’t wait to get the candy coma started with lots of pumpkin carving, silly games and trick or treating. Most of us can’t even wait till Halloween night to start wearing our costumes, but sometimes those outfits don’t scream “work appropriate.” If your office is dedicating a dress-up day to celebrate, you’re gonna want to wear something that’s playful (punny, even), fairly modest (so leave the sexy carrot costume at home) and comfortable enough for you to get all your work done. Here are 15 DIY costumes that won’t make HR think twice.
Last-Minute Halloween Costumes
14 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas From TikTok
Fortunately, TikTok is full of last-minute costume ideas that can be pulled off with items in your closet or an easy DIY. From throwback pop culture looks like Mia and Lilly from Princess Diaries and Mean Girls' Regina, Gretchen, Karen, and Cady to tried-and-true classics like a pirate or butterfly, the 14 TikTok-approved costumes ahead are ones you can pull together at the last minute (or very, very close to it).
35 Easy Halloween Costumes With Things You Already Own
Olivia Rodrigo
Evoking by Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour album, this costume only requires you have a short plaid skirt, crop top, fall boots, and stickers for your face.
DIY These Last-Minute Costumes With What's in Your Closet
It’s Halloween time and you *still* don’t have a costume! Don’t fret — these looks will take you no time and little effort to pull together.
How to Make an Adult Minion Halloween Costume in Minutes
It’s almost October, which means we have one thing (and one thing only) on the brain: Halloween. You know, that special day of the year when we have the perfect excuse to be whoever we want to be, like Katy Perry, the Grand Budapest Hotel cast or even a colorful flamingo for one night! So today we’re going to show you the cutest DIY Minion costume ever. Have no idea? Looking for a clue? Banana is the key word!
34 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids
With Halloweenon the horizon, we have to ask the question: Have your toddlers made up their minds about what they want to be for Halloween? If not, there's still plenty of time to put together one of these DIY Halloween costumes inspired by their favorite characters/animals/foods/things. Just choose from any one of these 34 DIY kids costumes that you can whip up in a flash. No tricks here!
More Halloween Costume Inspiration
Halloween Costume Ideas the Whole Family Will Love
What will you be dressing up as with your family on Halloween? Let me know on Twitter, @brit.
These Comfortable Halloween Costumes Feel Like Pajamas
We can't tell whether it's because we've been wearing loungewear for the last year and a half or we swore off heels in favor of chunky fall footwear, but we're going with some comfortable Halloween costumes this year. However, that doesn't mean we can't still look cute. From leggings to literal pajamas, these are some of the easiest and comfiest costumes for October 31st. Check 'em out!
100 #TBT Halloween Costume Ideas for Folks Who Love a Throwback
It's Thursday, and it's time for an extra special edition of #TBT! Presenting not 10, not 20, but 100 Halloween costume ideas for folks who love to throw it back. From the '20s to the 2000s, we've got something for every single one of you Bettys, Barneys and Beanie Babies.
8 Maternity Halloween Costumes to Show Off That Bump
What to expect when you’re expecting? An amazing Halloween costume is what. For soon-to-be moms, Halloween costumes are a totally different ball game. We like to think of the holiday as a fantastic opportunity to show off that adorable bump. That’s why today we’ve got eight photo-worthy maternity costumes that will sweep all of the costume contest awards. DIYers Kelly Bryden and Misty Spinney nailed these looks and Krystle stole the show with her modeling prowess. Read on for the tutorials.
58 Teen Halloween Costume Ideas You Can Wear to School
You like to travel in a pack, have your creativity stand out, and look stylish on Halloween. You could dress up as a Harry Potter character (we vote Luna Lovegood!) or choose a group costume and go as the cast of Grease, but this year, you want something even more… inspired. Stay creative and adventurous with one of these 52 teen Halloween costume ideas.
16 Costume Ideas to Rock a Wig This Halloween
Halloween is T-minus five days away! But if you’re still at a loss for a costume, don’t wig out — er, actually, that’s exactly what we want you to do! Because a basic wig is all it takes to build out an Insta-worthy costume on the fly. Once you have the rainbow-colored hairpiece in your hold (chances are, you own one from Halloweens past, but even if not, you can grab the real deal from any costume shop for as cheap as $10), it’s all about pairing it with easy-to-find pieces that will round out your look.
10 Space-Inspired Costumes to Wear This Halloween
Space is awesome, inspiring and utterly overwhelming. I mean, when you see how small you are in the grand scheme of things, it makes your obsession with finding the exact nail polish to match your dress seem a little less important. And even though one wrong turn could send you into a black hole that’ll suck you up and never spit you out (did y’all see Gravity?!?!), we are still totally obsessed with everything galactic. So this Halloween, if you’re on the hunt for a costume inspired by the beautiful wonder we call space, here are 10 ways to buy or DIY an outfit that’s out of this world.
10 TikTok Halloween Costume Ideas Everyone Will Recognize
If we want to find inspo for anything, we instantly go to TikTok. Aside from home decor, self-care, and delicious recipe ideas, the app is currently crawling with Halloween costume inspiration. From pop culture references new and old, to stylish yet scary creatures, here are the best TikTok Halloween costumes we’ve scrolled past to spark this year’s get-up and give you a healthy dose of fright!
40 Plus-Size Halloween Costume Ideas to Complement Your Curves
We have a serious appreciation for all things creative, like these plus-size Halloween costumes, and we have a hunch you’ll love some of our newest finds too. Afterward, if you still haven’t decided on which costume to wear this Halloween, gather your group of besties and get their opinion — or, better yet, pick out a group Halloween costume and you can all dress up together. Here are 40 of the most curve-lovin’ (and seriously hot) costumes you’ll find out there this season.
41 Halloween Costume Ideas For Men
Ladies, you get a lot of love here at Brit + Co. But fellas, don't think we forgot about you! It's crunch time on the costume front, but if you don't have an idea by now, don't panic. We've got you covered with these Halloween costumes for men. From a subtle ensemble to full body paint, here are 41 fun Halloween costume ideas for men that are festive in all the best ways.
Zero-Effort Halloween Costumes For People Who Hate Dressing Up
If spooky season isn't your favorite time of year, Halloween costumes might definitely play a big part in that. If you're just waiting for October 31st to be over, don't worry because the costumes on this list all have one thing in common: every single one can be made with items that you (or your friends) already have in your closet, meaning you'll be able to keep your shopping minimal, if you even have to shop at all.
8 All-New DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Oh Halloween, how we lurvvve you. That’s right. Our feelings towards this festive holiday go way beyond love. And speaking of love, how’s about some more couples costume ideas?!
Halloween Hack: Pumpkin Costume in a Pinch
Halloween will be here soon enough, so why not get a leg up on the office party competition with a next-level, budget-friendly costume? We’re here to help you hack your way to greatness with a simple DIY Halloween costume that can come straight from your closet. Today’s costume is so easy, you can bust it out in a pinch — even if you’re expecting. For all of you hip mamas-to-be, here’s a perfect maternity Halloween costume: The pumpkin.
14 Scary Chic Halloween Costumes
You’re a Disney princess at heart, but you’re looking to take it to the dark side for Halloween. But not too freaky. Or gross. You still want to look, well, sort of pretty and chic. It’s a tall order for sure, but we’re always up to the challenge. We’re sharing 14 spooky-light ideas that will make you the belle of the Halloween ball.
20 Costumes You Can Order Overnight for Under $100
Oh, Amazon Prime, how all of us procrastinators love thee. Halloween is basically TODAY and, like many of us, you still don’t have a costume. Well, we’ve got a roundup for that! Here are 20 great costume options that are still available for two-day or overnight delivery if you’ve got Amazon Prime. (And if you’re not rocking Prime status yet, now’s the perfect time to start — you can even go in with friends and family.)
