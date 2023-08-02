Venus And Serena Williams Have Gone TikTok Viral After This Hilarious Prank
Celebrity siblings are some of our favorite people to keep tabs on, simply because we know how hilarious those relationships can be! One of our favorite pairing? Venus And Serena Williams. The sister duo went viral this week, and the reason is both laugh out loud funny and super cute.
At Serena's baby gender reveal on August 1, husband Alexis Ohanian orchestrated a prank that tricked everyone at the shower — including the mother-to-be! But even though everyone fell for it, the best reaction was definitely Venus'.
Venus And Serena Williams' Hilarious TikTok
@serena
The greatest part of the reveal was watching #venuswilliams in the background. #genderreveal #funny #comedy #fyp #foryou #tiktokviral #shocking #foryoupage #funnyclip
When Serena cut into the gender reveal cake, instead of pink or blue, the guests all saw a plain yellow cake. Venus, who had been hopping up and down with excitement, *immediately* froze. In the video, you can almost see the wheels turning in her head while she tries to figure out what's going on!
“The greatest part of the reveal was watching #venuswilliams in the background,” Serena says in the caption of the TikTok video. Not only do we see Venus' reaction, but Serena edited X-Files music and equations over her face, a trend that has been all over the social media platform in the last couple of years. TikTokers typically use that kind of edit to emphasize someone's confusion and make it even funnier.
Before the baby reveal, Alexis revealed on-camera that he had organized the yellow cake prank for everyone at the party — including Serena and their daughter Olympia.
“I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," Ohanian says. (Can we talk about how cute of a nickname Jelly Bean is?!).
"She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully, hopefully appreciate my troll," he continues. "But we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a god-dang cake gender reveal.’ But we'll see. There's a reveal after the reveal.”
Alexis did end up revealing the baby's gender for everyone at the party when light-up drones spelled out "Girl!" in the sky!
Congrats to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (and Olympia) on their new baby!
Lead image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace
