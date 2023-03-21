How To Plan A Sustainable Baby Gender Reveal With Main Character Energy
Baby gender reveals are some of the best occasions around for a few simple reasons. They bring friends and family together, they celebrate new life, and they usually feature tons of color. These parties allow expecting parents to celebrate their upcoming addition to the family and officially kick off whatever prep and baby name planning they might have held off on. (Although, if we're honest, we've had our baby names picked out for years...) But as fun as these celebrations can can be, we've seen how gender reveals can have disastrous consequenceson the world around us.
If you're considering your own reveal, there are a variety of details (both in terms of theme and safety) to take into consideration. Whether you're one for grand announcements, or you make a subtle nod that Blake Lively would be proud of, these memorable options will make you feel like the main character and keep Mother Earth in mind, too.
Baby Gender Reveal Ideas For 2023
Image via Akshay Bineesh/Pexels
Make Individual Reveal Cakes
Got a serious sweet tooth? If there's one thing that makes us feel like a main character, it's baking. Make a batch of your go-to vanilla cupcakes for your guests. Your confidante (which is how we'll refer to the person who knows the gender of the baby if the parents don't want to know yet) can either add food coloring to the batter or can pipe colored icing into the center of the plain cupcakes. (via B+C)
Flower Shower
Not only is an umbrella the perfect prop for an "April Showers" spring theme, but the flower petals offer a romantic and intimate detail that we are totally in love with. Add a few balloons and props to make it a moment to remember.
Why It's Sustainable
There are two reasons that this can be an eco-friendly gender reveal idea. Real flower petals can be discarded in a way that allows them to break down naturally. If you'd rather choose silk petals, they can double decor once you're done with the actual reveal.
What Will Baby Bee?
Yellow and green are classic gender-neutral colors for both reveals and nurseries. If you want to keep things neutral ahead of the reveal (or you're not a fan of blue or pink), these cookies are sweet as honey.
Bouncing Balloon
Now you finally have a use for that old cardboard box in the garage. Have your confidante fill the box with colorful balloons before wrapping the gift in themed paper. The most important detail here will be that they tape the balloons to the top of the box! That way, when you open the box, they won't float away. (via B+C)
Why It's Sustainable
Taping the balloons to the lid of the box means that you won't lose them and that you'll be able to dispose of them properly. You can opt for biodegradable balloons, too!
Water Guns + Food Coloring
Nothing makes a statement like covering a white background — and a bunch of white clothes — in colorful dye! All you need for this idea are some water guns from the toy aisle and food coloring. Experiment with a few different water to coloring ratios until you find the one that works the best.
Why It's Sustainable
Fill your water guns with natural food coloring that are allergy-friendly and vegan. Plus, once your party is over, you can gift your water guns to nieces, nephews, and friends — or keep them for yourselves.
Back To The '90s
If you love all of these throwback trends as much as we do, don't pass up the opportunity to throw a '90s party. Make cassette tape cookies that are on-theme or surprise everyone with colorful scrunchies that add to the reveal. (via B+C)
It's Raining Confetti
Nothing screams party like confetti in our humble opinion, so what better choice for a gender reveal celebration! If you don't want to work with confetti cannons, have a few friends throw handfuls of confetti into the air at the same time.
How To Make It Sustainable
Instead of buying regular confetti, grab enough biodegradable confetti for the whole party. That way everyone can use as much as they want and you don't have to worry about whether you've gotten every single piece off of the ground during cleanup.
Bake It
This pastel confetti cake has multiple colors, but you can make it gender reveal-ready by having your confidante choose colors to reflect the surprise. Feel free to keep the confetti icing multicolored. (via B+C)
The Force Is Strong With This One
Lucasfilm fans will get a kick out of using lightsabers instead of confetti or glitter. Make some Star Wars desserts to round out the party, or go all out with Princess Leia-inspired hair.
Why It's Sustainable
Lightsabers are a great collector's item, so this is one gender reveal prop that can stay in the family for years to come.
Gender Reveal Party Alternatives
Not feeling a gender reveal party? Here are some alternatives to try instead — if you even want to announce it at all. There's no pressure to throw a big party if you'd rather keep the celebration within the family. The most important thing is that you and your partner feel comfortable and are able to welcome your baby in the way that you want. Congratulations!
Our Favorite Alternatives:
- Sending a video (or picture) of a private reveal
- Posting your pregnancy + gender announcement together
- Have an intimate dinner party
- Host a scavenger hunt
