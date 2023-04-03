The Electric Spin Scrubber + 4 Other Viral Products For Your Cleaning Caddy
I don’t know about you, but we’re totally #CleanTok fanatics. From the soothing cleaning routines to organization vids to all the latest products, we’re definitely *obsessed* to say the least.
Just like every other niche on TikTok, though, trends move in and out of popularity within the blink of an eye. As much as we love trying new cleaners and tools, we love finding the best-of-the-best to stock our cleaning caddies with. Check out five of our favorite products for a stocked cleaning caddy below.
What is a cleaning caddy?
Cleaning caddies are the *best* way to keep a sparkling home. Whether you go out and buy a caddy or use a box from home, keeping all of your fave everyday products (like microfiber cloths, multi-surface disinfectant, sponges, etc.) in one place allows for easy access and (even better) a simplified cleaning routine.
All of Our Favorite TikTok Cleaning Tools
@mackenzierharris
Amazon products you won’t shut up about! Starting a series of amazon products that are absolutely worth the hype 👏🏽 The shower scrubber has absolutely changed the game for my sunday reset cleaning. No hands & knees scrubbing for this years spring clean!!! Added to my bio 🧽🚿 #electricscrubber #spinscrubber #amazongadgets #cleaninghack #showercleaning
Electric Spin Scrubber ($50, was $70)
Save your arms, wrists and back with a self-automated cleaning brush. Pair this tool with your favorite disinfectant for a simplified, deep clean. We recommend this extendable brush from Amazon, and this brush for detailing.
Image via Amazon
Scrub Daddy ($10)
So you’ve probably heard of Scrub Daddy before. Whether you saw their founder crush it on Shark Tank or have watched their products in action à la TikTok, their products are the real deal. Along with the classic Scrub Daddy, we also love their dye-free Scrub Mommy sponges, multi-purpose Power Paste, Damp Duster, and Dishwashing Dishwand.
Image via Amazon
Stardrops’ The Pink Stuff ($6)
This is a cult-classic, and for good reason. Say goodbye to hard water stains, grease and grime with their Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste. Use it in your shower, sink or on your stovetop for a like-new finish.
Image via Amazon
Molly’s Suds Scrub ($23)
Looking for safe, non-toxic cleaning products that actually work? Well look no further than Molly’s Suds! They make incredible cleaning supplies, from their Sink Scrub (which can be used just about anywhere, BTW) to laundry detergent and dishwashing pods, we're big fans.
Seventh Generation Sparkling Sea Glass Cleaner - 23oz
Image via Target
Seventh Generation Glass Spray ($5)
Capture your clearest OOTDs with this plant-based glass spray, guaranteed to keep your mirrors streak-free. This cleaner is hypoallergenic, dye-free and artificial fragrance-free, and delivers the best shine yet.
These are just a few of the many products we are currently using (and loving), and TBH our homes have never looked cleaner
Tell us what products you can’t live without in the comments below.
Find all of the best home finds with Brit + Co.
