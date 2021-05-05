23 Wall Art Ideas To Give Your Home A Fresh Seasonal Vibe
The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and we're *almost* fully vaxxed. Things are looking up for summer 2021. Give your home a fresh outlook too with wall art that feels light, airy, happy and summery! These prints are just the thing to upgrade your space for brighter days ahead — without having to commit to wallpaper or paint or invest too much in new furniture. Take a look!
Etsy Coastal Set Boho Beach, ($16 for digital download, set of 6)
Minted Tower 17 ($24+)
Otomi Mexico Prints ($15 for digital download, set of 2)
Minted Retro Summer ($24+)
Big Sur 32 Art Print ($17+)
Etsy Lemon Wall Art ($25+)
Minted Succulent No 1 Print ($24+)
Etsy Boho Pampas Grass Print ($5 digital download)
Etsy Waves Wall Art ($33+)
Interpretive Foliage By André Frey Framed Canvas Wall Art ($130)
Follow us on Pinterest for more home decor inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.