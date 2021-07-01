15 Easy DIY Wall Art Ideas for Your Gallery Wall
If mirrors, framed posters and painted canvases have you feeling totally uninspired, and you're ready to spice up your home decor with something fun and unique, look no further. Don't worry — you don't need to be an artist or have a big budget to achieve a dazzling gallery wall. Here are 15 gorg DIY ways to nail chic wall art that will completely transform the look and feel of your space… while still leaving your wallet intact #winning. With easy-to-follow techniques and rad results, these projects guarantee wow-worthy wall art that will have you channeling your inner Van Gogh in no time. Whether you're digging boho wall hangings or abstract paintings, scroll on for 15 DIY ideas you and your walls can't help but love.
1. DIY Flamingo Marquee Light
This art was made for glowing, and that's just what it'll do. And with endless possibilities and color combos to try out, this simple take on a marquee light is sure to impress. (via Brit + Co)
2. DIY Pom Pom Wall Hanging
Pom-pom art doesn't get much prettier than this wall hanging. Just look at those colors. If you're looking for an easy art project to do while you binge on Netflix, DIY pom poms are just the thing. (via Sugar & Cloth)
3. DIY Washi Tape Wall Decor
Gigantic art *really* doesn't get any more affordable than this. Washi tape is just the thing to help you supersize your very own statement wall for a killer price. (via A Beautiful Mess)
4. DIY Anthro Hack Wall Art
Say hello to the prettiest abstract wall art tutorial EVER. Yet again, Anthro hack FTW! (via Brit + Co)
5. DIY Brass Ring Wall Decor
Gold wire hoops hanging together make for some seriously stylish wall art, friends. This wall hanging is sleek, modern and totally easy to make. Cheers to that. (via Sugar & Cloth)
6. DIY Tissue Paper Wall Art
This might just be the easiest (and cheapest!) DIY wall art project ever. Tear tissue paper, glue it onto a canvas and repeat. How's that for bang for your buck? (via Brit + Co)
7. DIY Constellation String Art
Three cheers for interactive art. Print off these chic prints and string together constellations in colored yarn. It's so easy even the kiddos can help you out. Fun, right? (via Vintage Revivals)
8. DIY Juju Hat
Traditionally, a juju hat is actually worn as a hat, but they make the coolest wall decor. Talk about texture. The hardest part will be trying to decide what color feathers you want to use. (via A Beautiful Mess)
9. DIY Pizza Printable Print
Because you *know* you need more pizza in your life and on your walls. Nuff said. (via Make and Tell)
10. DIY Washi Tape Photo Frames
Get your photos off your Instagram and onto the walls for likes IRL. If you don't want to put nails in the walls, these washi tape frames are just the thing for a revolving gallery of favorite snaps. (via Brit + Co)
11. DIY Wall Art Painted Canvas
Looking for a beginner's tutorial on painting abstract art? This DIY breaks it down step by step, so you're sure to end up with a statement piece you love. (via Bird's Party)
12. DIY Gold Cactus Wallpaper
If the word “wallpaper" makes you think of granny florals and buckets of sticky glue, think again. Give your walls a charming and temporary update with these metallic cacti stickers. (via A Beautiful Mess)
13. DIY Embroidery Hoop Wall Hanging
Inspired by the super trend of woven wall hangings, this hoop art piece offers the same great yarn textures, but without the hours and hours of weaving work. The simple geometric shape and bright colors will give an unexpected punch wherever you decide to hang it. (via Enthralling Gumption)
14. DIY Sliced Cake Wall Clock
Satisfy your need for wall art and your sweet tooth at the same time. Donut worry about what time it is; this tasty clock is sure to provide the wow moment you're looking for. (via Dream Green DIY)
15. DIY Colorful Geometric Headboard
This cool 3D headboard really adds a punch to your bedroom and is great for decorating that awkward space above your head. All you need is some paint, foam board and a steady hand. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
