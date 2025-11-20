One of my biggest goals for the new year is to host more dinner parties. As someone who is approaching her 30's, it's no longer excusable for me to just pull out instant ramen or cheap frozen meals for my guests. I'm officially upgrading my dinner game once and for all, starting with side dishes – particularly, dinner rolls – which I believe can make or break a meal.

Fortunately, I've done a ton of research and have compiled a list of top-selling grocery store dinner rolls and ranked them myself (worst to best) for some heavy homemade inspo.

Who's ready to upgrade their dinner game? Scroll on for my full honest ranking of the best dinner rolls out there.

Walmart 7. Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Rolls These are my least favorite of the bunch. Sorry, Sara! While they may appear to be a healthier option, don't let appearances deceive you. These rolls are packed with additives, and the mid flavor doesn't quite make up for the overflow of artificial ingredients. Thumbs down from me.

Target 6. Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls As much as I wanted to love Martin's rolls, they unfortunately just didn't do it for me. The taste was too basic and unsatisfying, which left me feeling like I just wolfed down a ton of carbs for no good reason.

Whole Foods 5. Whole Foods Brioche Dinner Rolls These dinner rolls are an absolute must-have if you're planning on barbecuing anytime soon. They pair perfectly with burgers and have the perfect amount of sweetness without being overpowering.

Target 4. King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls I've never met a single person in my entire life who has turned down an offer for King's Hawaiian rolls. Everyone loves them due to the sweet taste and comforting bliss. They're simply perfect for sandwiches if you're tired of your standard turkey on rye.

Walmart 3. Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread Dinner Rolls Cheesecake Factory rolls are always a crowd pleaser, which is why I'm thrilled they're being sold at grocery stores nationwide. They pair perfectly with Caesar salad as a starter before the main course.

Walmart 2. Rhodes Yeast Dinner Rolls Warning: any mortal who takes a single bite of Rhodes' Yeast Dinner Rolls will instantly become addicted. They're simply that fluffy and mouthwatering, with an amazing aftertaste. Delish!

Instacart 1. Pepperidge Farm Stone Baked Frozen French Rolls It doesn't get much classier than these delectable French rolls by Pepperidge Farm. In my dreams, I break into these rolls and watch the steam rise in slow, swirling motions before taking a hearty bite. Hands down, my favorite on this list.

