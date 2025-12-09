Whenever December rolls around, I like to splurge on the coziest home decor for the holiday season. I always ask myself: How can I make my home more elegant and welcoming? Not just for my guests' enjoyment, but for my own sake. In my efforts, I always lean on Walmart’s lovely and affordable home decor finds to make my house feel more like a home. Here are the best new decor items I’ve found from Walmart that’ll make your place feel so much brighter and lavish from here on out.

Scroll to shop my 9 favorite new home decor arrivals at Walmart this month!

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Candle Warmer Lamp Talk about cozy! I love the idea of having a candle warmer lamp in my living space because it adds a touch of ambience while also being practical. (These lamps are designed to make your candles last longer.) As a Yankee Candle snob, I’m in desperate need of one.

Walmart Easy4Home Arched Full-Length Floor Mirror If you want to feel like a real-life princess, this luxurious Rococo-style mirror is for you. It has such a vintage look, and none of your guests would ever guess you bought it at Walmart. If you’re a Marie Antoinette lover who wants to convince everyone you own a piece from her actual home, buy this before it’s gone!

Walmart Easy4Home Wavy Frame Arched Full Length Mirror This is another full-length mirror option, but in a completely different style. This is more like something you’d see in the background of a TikTok video than in 1700s France. However, if the whole Marie Antoinette thing isn’t for you and you're more of a modern decorator, then this mirror is perfect!

Walmart Sunmory Stained Glass Tiffany-Style Table Lamp How cool is this Tiffany-style stained glass table lamp? It’s giving 1950s dark academia, and I’m so here for it. It also reminds me of the lamps in the Rose Reading Room at the New York Public Library. This Walmart find is honestly too cute to pass up on this month.

Walmart Yocwo Tall Arched Wave Panel Bookcase As a certified bookworm, I’m gonna need one of these, stat. I'm loving the curved top!

Walmart ChVans Extendable Round Dining Table Here’s a lovely modern round table with some storage space underneath. I never thought I’d refer to a table as breathtaking, but now’s my chance: This table has taken my breath away!

Walmart Best Choice Products Round Storage Ottoman This looks just like one of those lavish ottomans you can purchase at West Elm, but for half the price. Total steal!

Walmart Innod Set Of 2 Fluted Nightstands Excuse me... how is this gorgeous set only $89.99? Its light wood and modern style are perfectly on-trend and for such an affordable price.

Walmart Convertible Sectional Sofa Bed OMG! Look at how snug this sofa is. I’m in love with the color, as it's reminiscent of Christmas trees and mistletoe. Plus, it easily converts into a bed for any overnight guests – or if you just want to feel extra cozy during movie night.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.