Walmart’s fall-themed goodies have finally arrived, and if you haven’t peeped their new home decor collection yet, prepare to be impressed. You can snag cozy candlelit accents and high-end-looking dinnerware all without seriously splurging. Prices start at just $8, making it easier than ever to refresh your space for the season ahead.

Below, shop the 8 chicest (and coziest) Walmart fall home decor picks before they inevitably sell out!

Walmart Home Decor Collection Brown Ceramic Table Lamp This small lamp's scalloped shade gives it the perfect amount of whimsy for any fall decor setup. More than anything, you'll love the warm, cozy light it emits as you snuggle up to watch your fave spooky movie or crack open a new autumnal book.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 3-Wick Pumpkin Jar Candle Pumpkin-shaped pieces are no-brainers when it comes to fall decor. This one's neutral enough, too, so it really pairs well with any interior, from your bathroom to your living space.

Walmart Home Decor Collection Gold Metal Candle Holder How sweet is this taper candle holder? The cutesy bow decal makes this pick a bit more feminine while the gold hue is just the right amount of cozy for fall time.

Walmart Beautiful Electric Gooseneck Kettle Fall calls for all the teas and hot chocolates, so you want a kettle that can really step up. What we love the most about this electric one is that it truly doubles as decor, thanks to its sleek, minimalist design.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Filigree Arch Metal Wall Mirror If your fall decor style falls into the 'dark academia' category, this arched wall mirror is quite literally a perfect fit for your home. Hang it in the hallway for a touch of sophistication (and just a bit of vanity) this season.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Stoneware Set This brown dinnerware set is so chic, and the warm tones make it a nice, cozy upgrade for fall if your plates are looking a little worn. With 12 pieces, including bowls, small plates, and large plates, you'll be good to go for just $48.

Walmart Way To Celebrate Pumpkin Coir Mat Can't wait for Halloween? Set out this adorable pumpkin-shaped doormat to get in the spirit early.

Walmart Boho Corduroy Accent Pillows This color palette screams fall! Whether you want to cozy up your bedspread or sofa, this four-pack of pillows will instantly turn your space more festive.

