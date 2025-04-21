Colorful, sleek, playful, energizing, and femme are all words you can use to describe Beautiful by Drew, Drew Barrymore's stunning lineup of home decor and kitchen appliances. Sold conveniently at Walmart, her collection’s certainly gained traction for being affordable, but looking luxe.

Fans of Drew also know just how iconic her Beautiful Chair is – and it’s been restocked in gorgeous new colors as of late, including an adorable blush pink shade! Shop the viral piece below, plus 9 more home decor finds we are simply obsessed with.

Scroll on to shop our favorite Beautiful by Drew Barrymore home decor finds for a fun (yet affordable) refresh!

Walmart Pink Blush Boucle Beautiful Drew Chair This cozy swivel chair ($298) boasts an oversized seat that feels like a chair and a half, allowing you to really sink in for morning coffees, reading sessions, and more. The boucle material it's coated in only adds to the coziness, plus it comes in more stunning colors beyond this new pink hue like gray, green, brown, and more! One Walmart shopper who reviewed the chair said it's “amazing quality. I get compliments on it. It's roomier than it looks. The chair was so easy to assemble! I don't have a lot of extra money so this was a “big” purchase for me. I'm so happy that it looks and feels expensive. I have had no “this was made cheap” moments like I get with a lot of things!!”

Walmart Framed Vintage Floral Field Wall Art This adorably ornate frame lets you lean into all the spring feels with a soft pastel color palette.

Walmart 3-Shelf Open Bookcase This $178 bookcase looks like a ton of fun to style by adding your favorite books, decor pieces, picture frames, and more! You could even use it as a record player stand or enlist it as storage (storage that's stylish, that is).

Walmart Tonal Houndstooth Cotton Decorative Pillow We love a tassle 'round here, and this decorative pillow has the perfect amount of flair for dressing up any sofa ensemble or bedspread.

Walmart Slim Lavender Espresso Maker Though this espresso maker's not technically a decor piece, it surely is pretty. Functional in the way it crafts high-quality coffee to keep you going and fun (thanks to its unique color palette and sleek design), you'll love keeping this pick on your counter.

Walmart Textured 6-Pack Towel Set With 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 wash towels, this $25 set is a perfect snag if you're upgrading your bathroom.

Walmart Rattan & Glass Side Table With subtle nods to mid-century modern design, this $148 wood table with a glass and rattan top is instantly trendy in any room.

Walmart Framed Graphic Flower Wall Decor Set This $28 diptych depicting a pair of bold flowers would look extremely chic hovering over a bar cart or console table. The simple black and white palette makes 'em super easy to style, so you can really run with any color scheme you want to with other pieces!

Walmart Fluted TV Stand Suitable for TV's up to 70 inches wide, this $198 stand is downright stunning and especially minimalist-friendly! It has two sliding doors to hide clutter away, plus some convenient cable cutaways so any and all messy cords can be concealed.

Walmart Amber Glass Flower Vase This warm $10 vase adds handmade charm wherever you place it. We highly recommend adding fresh flowers!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.