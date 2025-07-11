Redoing your space doesn't have to be costly – adding a few fresh pieces can really revamp the vibes! If you're wanting to do a low-stakes home upgrade, look no further than Walmart. The retailer just added tons of new home decor finds for every room in the house that are sure to fit in with your particular style. To save you the time and effort, I perused Walmart's new arrivals section and found the eight chicest pieces of decor you can start shopping today.

Scroll on for 8 stunning Walmart home decor finds to upgrade your space with this summer!

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Colette 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set This adorable scalloped dinnerware set leans slightly coastal, but can still fit in easily into any interior design theme. If this deep blue isn't quite your vibe, it's also available in green, purple, and classic white.

Walmart Beautiful By Drew Barrymore Small Space Accent Chair This modern chair from Drew Barrymore's home decor line at Walmart is ultra-supportive and comfy – all while being a perfect fit for small spaces like studio apartments and reading nooks.

Walmart Mainstays Round Bar Cart Whether you sue it as a bar cart, bathroom storage, or a kitchen sidekick, this rolling cart will finally help you get a jump on that one organization project you've been meaning to get going.

Walmart Mainstays Triple Condiment Server Summer is the season of outside snacking, and this adorable server makes it easier than ever! Just load up each of the three compartments with your favorite dips to pair with a big bag of chips – or you could even add hot dog and burger toppings for an easy top-and-go station at your next family BBQ.

Walmart Home Decor Collection Cordless Table Lamp The best part about this tiny table lamp is it comes with a cordless design, so you can easily move it from room to room. The scalloped lampshade is also everything, helping to add a bit of playful flair – perfect for a study or home office!

Walmart My Texas House Botanical Framed Wall Art Wall art is the one thing that's always going to spruce up your space (and one of the easiest upgrades, at that). We're swooning over this vintage-inspired print that depicts a lovely lil' floral bloom.

Walmart Home Decor Collection Gold Bow Accent Candleholder This cutesy candleholder comes with a bow detail that instantly adds some girlish charm to the spot you put it in. From your bookshelf to your mantle, you'll want to decorate with this pick year-round!

Walmart Beautiful By Drew Barrymore 100% Cotton Comforter Set This striped comforter set will liven up your bedroom in no time. The pattern is much more modern and sleek than a floral or plain bedspread would be, plus it adds some bold graphic elements you can easily style with coordinating pillows, lamps, and wall art.

