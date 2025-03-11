Scalloped edges are everywhere in home decor right now, adding major charm to walls, floors, and furniture. This throwback trend leans into the cottage and romantic home decor with classic ribbons, ruffles, checks and stripes making rooms just a little more whimsical, interesting, and modern. Want to embrace the scallop trend in your own home decor? It's all about sprinkling soft, curved edges into your space for a playful, yet sophisticated look – and it's totally affordable to do.

Here are 16 chic ways to add the cute scallop trend to your home decor!

Urban Outfitters UO Scallop Flush Mount Lamp Shade Refresh your ceiling lighting with an oversized drum shade with scalloped edges. You'll enjoy the view from the top!

BelArte BelArte Studio Scallop Wall Mural Make a bold statement in your dining room, entryway or bedroom with this customized wall mural featuring stripes within decorative scalloped frames, so cute!

Anthropologie Anthropologie Wiggle Switch Plate A small detail like a scalloped switch plate adds just the right amount of whimsy to a space without spending a ton of dough.

H&M H&M Metal Wall Shelf Shelving is a great way to add this fun decorative detail while adding some functionality to your space.

Amazon Amazon Scallop Bath Rug Brighten your bath with a scalloped edge in cozy cotton.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Gingham Scalloped Outdoor Pillow Refresh your outdoor space for spring with this gingham scalloped-edge outdoor pillow from Threshold x Studio McGee. Made from recycled polyester, its weather-, UV-, water- and fade-resistant so you can enjoy all season long.

Amazon Amazon Scalloped Wicker Storage Stow away toiletries, pantry items, and other essentials in this set of four storage baskets with cute scalloped edges.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Scalloped Headboard This scalloped headboard comes in several colors and prints as well as sizes twin, double, and queen, all under $300.

Amazon Mayler Yee Scallop Throw Pillow This set of two shams for just $20 would look great on a newly refreshed spring bed.

Amazon Modway Emmeline Scallop Desk Scalloped furniture is all the rage. This charming writing desk is the perfect addition to your guest or kids room.

Urban Outfitters UO Roma Scalloped 3-Seater Sofa Playfully modern, this upholstered scallop sofa is sure to get admiring looks from your decor-loving guests.

H&M H&M Scalloped-edge Lampshade Dress up your end table or desk lamps with a pretty-in-pink scalloped lampshade.

Etsy Etsy Scallop Rattan Window Pelmet Frame windows with a beautiful scallop design for a charming touch.

Etsy Etsy Vintage Scalloped Edge Ribbon Love to DIY? Sew a scalloped ribbon to a tablecloth or curtain or simply tie them around curtain rods and vases for a creative look.

Urban Walls Urban Walls Scalloped Border Wall Decal This scalloped border comes in varying sizes and colors for a custom look you don't have to paint. It's so easy!

Amazon Amazon Scallop Jute Rug Turn a simple jute rug into a decorative showstopper with a cute scalloped edge. It's the best way to anchor a room and inspire your decor!

