I'm here to spread the word: Walmart's summer dress collection for 2025 is too good. No matter what kind of dress style works for you, they’ve got it. From breezy patterned maxis to stark white drop waist minis, I’m truly enamored with these seven Walmart summer dresses in particular. The best part is they offer trendy silhouettes for way lower prices compared to what you’d find elsewhere! Whether you’re jetting off to the beach or planning a backyard party, these affordable Walmart summer dresses will keep you looking and feeling chic all season long.

Scroll on to shop 7 standout summer dresses from Walmart, all perfect for any occasion!

Walmart Free Assembly Pleated Linen Blend Maxi Dress I can't ever resist a rainbow color palette, and though many pieces covered in colors like this can lean pretty youthful (or even dip into tacky territory), this maxi makes it so sophisticated. Plus, it features some tropical motifs like leaves and flowers, so it'd be perfect for bringing on vacation!

Walmart Scoop Cotton Poplin Mini Dress This white drop waist dress is so romantic-looking. The stark hue makes it unbelievably easy to pair with other colorful accents, too – I'd rock it with some red kitten heels and a chic black shoulder bag for an easy summer outfit.

Walmart Free Assembly Halter Fit & Flare Cotton Mini Dress This mini is fitted with the cutest halter neckline that adds some visual intrigue to your each and every look. The fiery red-orange color is also a perfect fit for summer nights. Pair it with some raffia sandals, and you're ready to step out!

Walmart Scoop Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress Smocked to fit your midsection in the most flattering way, this maxi then falls into a dreamy flowy skirt that you can feel uber-comfortable wearing out since it offers some nice coverage. I'm also obsessed with this unique purple shade that almost approaches periwinkle – I think it complements any skin tone so nicely.

Walmart Scoop Chiffon Ruffle Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Hello, ruffles! This chiffon dress comes in the cutest green hue, and since it leans more modest, it'd be a wonderful choice for a summer wedding ceremony (if you were attending as a guest, of course). All you need is a pair of heels and a cute clutch to complete the look!

Walmart Sofia Jeans Tie Front Maxi Dress The beach is definitely calling when I look at this tie-front dress. The shell illustrations give the vibes away instantly, and since it's covered in black and white, you can have some real fun styling it with bolder pops of color in your shoes, bags, and jewelry.

Walmart Free Assembly Smocked Flutter Sleeve Cotton Mini Dress The tiered styling on this dress is everything, and I think it is ultimately super flattering on the waist and chest. This pick also boasts a bit of a drop waist, too, helping elongate your figure. The light blue and white micro stripes make it feel so luxe and even a bit coastal, so you could easily wear it to a beachy getaway this summer!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more flattering summer styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.