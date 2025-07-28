If cozying up your space is a priority come fall, you’ll be pleased to know that Anthropologie just dropped so many amazing decor pieces for the season. Think adorable pumpkins, cozy colors, and whimsical designs perfect for your dinner table – there’s truly something in this lineup for every vibe.

Shop our 9 favorite Anthropologie fall decor pieces below!

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle Pumpkin-scented candles are classic when it comes to fall decor. This one emits the aroma of "creamy, buttery pumpkin" perfectly complemented by notes of orange zest, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Anthropologie 3D Halloween Icon Juice Glass Anthro's Icon Juice Glasses are always going to get us. They currently carry four fall-focused and Halloween-themed designs, including this adorable pumpkin one. It'll be great for sipping all your homemade pumpkin spice lattes this season!

Anthropologie Speckled Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte This pumpkin-shaped cocotte is too cute. We'd chef up pot pies, actual pies, stews, breads, and so much more using it. When not in use, it also makes a stunning on-theme decor piece to keep on your stovetop throughout the fall!

Anthropologie The Tartan Blanket Co. Antique Tartan Recycled Wool Throw We're in love with all the colors in this high-quality wool throw blanket for fall. Your scary movie marathons have never been cozier!

Anthropologie Vida Icon Pasta Bowl: Halloween Edition After scrolling Anthropologie's fall decor, eating pumpkin pasta out of this exact pumpkin bowl is definitely high up on our seasonal bucket list now.

Anthropologie Pumpkin Jacquard Dish Towels Keep your kitchen on-theme with this set of two dish towels! They're subtly fall-esque, plus still have a ton of fun colors worked in – so they don't feel too Halloween-y quite yet.

Anthropologie Metal + Glass Mushroom Pot This charmingly spooky mushroom pot can be used as a terrarium, planter, or candy dish come fall. We're definitely going the candy dish route!

Anthropologie Icon Pumpkin Taper Candles Taper candles just hit different when it's chilly out and there's crunchy leaves all around. Snag this set of two so your candelabra can be totally decked out!

Anthropologie Terrain Autumn Icon Embroidered Napkins The time for fall feasts will be here before you know it, so you might as well get started on your table spread now! We say start with this duo of embroidered napkins that come in adorable pumpkin, acorn, or mushroom designs!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more adorable decor picks for fall!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.