We Just Got The Best 'We Were Liars' Season 2 Update!

We Were Liars might end in tragedy, but fans can have hope that the Sinclair family will get a chance at reconciliation because We Were Liars season 2 is coming to Prime Video. The first season (based on E. Lockhart's book of the same name) follows Cadence, who returns to her family's island with intense memory loss — and no one will tell her why everything is different. I don't want to spoil too much just yet, but feel free to read up on the ending.

Here's everything you need to know about We Were Liars season 2, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is there going to be a season 2 of We Were Liars? Yes, We Were Liars season 2 is on its way! The news was announced on September 17, 2025. “We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” series creators Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie told Variety. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.” “MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for Season Two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well,” E. Lockhart added.

Did Johnny survive in We Were Liars? Jessie Redmond/Prime Video The second season of the hit show will pick up where season 1 left off: after Cadence remembers the rebellious house fire she started with Johnny, Gat, and Mirren (in an attempt to literally & metaphorically destroy her family's legacy), and that she's been seeing their ghosts the whole time, it's revealed that Johnny's mom Carrie has been seeing his ghost too. Family of Liars is the next installment in the series, and even though it mainly serves as a prequel, it does continue Carrie and Johnny's connection. So Johnny might not have survived We Were Liars, but his spirit is very much alive.

Is Gat a girl or boy in We Were Liars? Gat is the Sinclair's family friend, Cady's love interest, and the nephew of Carrie's boyfriend Ed.

Who are the other characters in We Were Liars season 2? Jessie Redmond/Prime If season 2 follows the plot of Family of Liars, we can expect to see some new faces playing younger versions of the moms, and their friends. We might also see the return of Cadence and the other Liars, but we'll let you know when we hear official news! Penny Sinclair

Harris Sinclair

Tipper Taft Sinclair

Carrie Sinclair

Bess Sinclair

Rosemary Sinclair

Dean Sinclair

Yardley Sinclair

Tomkin Sinclair

George

Lawrence Pfefferman

What happened to rosemary in We Were Liars? Jessie Redmond/Prime Spoilers for Family of Liars! We find out that Rosemary Sinclair, the youngest sister, drowned on the island when she was 10.

