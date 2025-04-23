When I learned Prime Video was turning E. Lockhart's sensational book We Were Liars into a TV show, I was catapulted back to the first time I read it. (For the record, it was in bed at 3am sobbing my eyes out but that's beside the point.) And Prime has finally blessed us with a first look at Emily Alyn Lind, Candice King, and the rest of the cast!

BookTok is constantly giving us new titles to read, but even if you haven't hopped on the It Ends With Us and Fourth Wing bandwagon, one thing's for sure: there's nothing like reading a book with people you've never met IRL. It's like a book club with thousands of your online friends! Slowly but surely, our favorite titles are being turned into movies and TV shows, and we're FINALLY getting a We Were Liars TV show.

Here's everything you need to know about the We Were Liars show, including the release date and cast members playing the titular Liars.

What is the story We Were Liars about? Prime Video Based on E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name, We Were Liars follows a family who spends every summer together on their private island. And every summer is exactly the same — until a mysterious and tragic accident disrupts the family forever. Now granddaughter Cadence has to work through her amnesia, and all the changes in the people she knows best, to get to the bottom of what happened. "A TV show and a novel are so radically different," Lockhart tells EW. "The TV show has to expand and reinvent. We Were Liars is about the inside of one teenage girl's head, so I absolutely understood that they were going to explode it out and show other people's perspectives. A TV show is never centered on solely the experience of a single character." "We really want readers of the book to watch this and still feel like they're getting something new," Carina Adly MacKenzie adds. "So we did want to make some adjustments, but we wanted to make sure none of those adjustments flew in the face of what the core of this book is. So I think that readers of the book, even readers who are diehard fans and do remember every word of the book, are going to find some exciting new things in here."



Where can I watch We Were Liars? Jessie Redmond/Prime We Were Liars hits Prime Video on June 18, 2025. You'll be able to binge all the episodes!

How many episodes is We Were Liars? Prime Video We Were Liars will have eight episodes total. Season 1, Episode 1 premieres June 18, 2025

Who's in the We Were Liars cast? Jessie Redmond/Prime The We Were Liars cast has some faces you might recognize! Here's who we'll see: Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair: the clever eldest granddaughter trying to remember what happened last summer.

as Cadence Sinclair: the clever eldest granddaughter trying to remember what happened last summer. Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil: the Sinclair family friend who's thoughtful and driven.

as Gat Patil: the Sinclair family friend who's thoughtful and driven. Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair: a Sinclair cousin who's on the reckless side.

as Johnny Sinclair: a Sinclair cousin who's on the reckless side. Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair: another hilarious Sinclair cousin.

as Mirren Sinclair: another hilarious Sinclair cousin. Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair: Johnny's mom, and Penny and Bess' sister.

as Carrie Sinclair: Johnny's mom, and Penny and Bess' sister. Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair: Cady's mom, and Carrie and Bess' sister.

as Penny Sinclair: Cady's mom, and Carrie and Bess' sister. Candice King as Bess Sinclair: Mirren's mom, and Penny and Carrie's sister.

Who are the characters in We Were Liars? Jessie Redmond/Prime The Liars from We Were Liars are made up of four teens. Cadence Sinclair Eastman (who's the narrator of the book) is the oldest grandkid in the family, and when we meet her, she's suffering from amnesia following the accident on the island. Jonathan Sinclair Dennis is the second oldest grandchild, and Carrie's oldest kid, who was born only three weeks after Cadence. Their followed by Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Bess' oldest daughter. And the final Liar is Gatwick Matthew Patil, who's actually the nephew of Carrie's partner Ed. After Carrie and Ed met, Gatwick (referred to as Gat throughout the book), starts spending the summer with the family every year. In addition to the Liars (and sisters Carrie, Penny, and Bess), the rest of the family includes grandparents Harris and Tipper, Bess' kids Taft, Bonnie, and Liberty, and Carrie's other son Will.

Where was We Were Liars filmed? Jessie Redmond/Prime We Were Liars filmed in Nova Scotia during the summer of 2024.

Is We Were Liars becoming a TV show? Jessie Redmond/Prime Yes, E. Lockhart's We Were Liars is being turned into a TV show thanks to Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie, Amazon Studios, and Universal Television.

Is there a sequel to We Were Liars? Amazon Yes, after We Were Liars, E. Lockhart published the 2022 prequel Family of Liars. This new story takes place on the family's private island in the '80s, when Penny, Bess, Carrie, and their youngest sister Rosemary were teens. Just like the original book, this prequel has plenty of family secrets, mistakes, and (of course) lies.

