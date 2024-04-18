Step Into Wedding Season With These Cute And Comfy Wedding Guest Shoes!
The wedding bells are calling and so are all your wedding season outfits! This happens to be my favorite time of year when I can celebrate with friends and family at different weddings while also getting to glam up with a fun wedding guest dress and shoes! But when it comes to heels, it can be hard to strike the right balance of looking good and letting you dance the night away. They have to be on trend, comfortable enough to wear for 5+ hours, and wearable for other occasions so you don't wear them once and never again. We're all about closet essentials so without further ado, let's get to these cute, wearable, and comfortable wedding guest shoes to pick from for the season!
J.Crew Ankle Strap Raffia Platforms
You know we love raffia, but who doesn't?! This pair takes raffia to a whole other level with these discounted, platform raffia heels! J.Crew is my new favorite place to shop for closet essentials because they often do sales and discounts on their items. These $159 platforms are sure to be a summer staple even outside of wedding season!
J.Crew Made In Italy Satin Heels
These Italian-made luxury satin heeled are great if you plan to go with a darker ensemble for any weddings with a black dress. On the website it even says, "This strappy pair is ideal for wedding dance floors and date nights alike." Well you head it straight from J.Crew themselves! Grab these luxurious heels while they're still on sale for 40% off!
Reformation Wade Kitten Heel
I absolutely adore these sweet kitten heels from the one-and-only Reformation! These stain kitten heels with an adorable bow on the front are the perfect option for wedding season that will go with so many dresses. I also like how they're paired with the jeans and sweater above for styling outside of wedding season. You will definitely get a lot of wear out of thees. And because they're a lower kitten heel, they're going to be sooo comfortable and able to wear for hours at a time!
Target Antonette Heels
Looking for shoes that scream spring while also are under $50? Look no further! Target has the best options for finding affordable shoes that are still comfortable and fashionable! I can picture these stunning, floral heels on the dance floor at any wedding styled perfectly with a sweet floral dress to match. Adding to cart ASAP!
Reformation Wilder Slingback
Another raffia pick but this time in my favorite form; slingback! Slingbacks especially when paired with a kitten heel tend to be sooo much more comfortable than a typical heel because they offer more support and less height. Catch these at a wedding or paired with a super cute mini dress on a summer day.
Steve Madden Drew Slingback Heels
Opting for a darker shoe, these velvet and gold heels give me all the YSL vibes at a much cheaper price. Wearing these with a black long, fitted dress would look so sophisticated and up-scale. Steve Madden truly knows how to do shoes well!
Banana Republic Butter Yellow Sandal
Everyone's been talking about the butter yellow trend and what better than butter yellow sandals?! To achieve maximum comfort when it comes to wedding shoes, kitten heels or sandals are the way to go. These scrappy sandals look so luxurious and high fashion; exactly what Banana Republic's specialty is. But at a more achievable price-point!
Reformation Sienna Heeled Sandal
In every summer wardrobe, you need a strappy basic pair of heels like this pair. They do a great job of elongating your legs and flattering your outfit. I promise, you will get sooo much wear out of theses, and they're sure to match any of your wedding guest outfit options.
Jeffrey Campbell Gratis Mule
These vintage-inspired mules are everywhere at the moment! They're currently trending on social media and we understand why! I love that they look like vintage Prada heels that were popular around the late 90's and early 2000's. I think they would make an adorable pairing for a wedding guest outfit.
Larroude Flower Sandal
Larroude is one of my favorite brands because their shoes are always incredibly unique always have a fun twist! I own multiple pairs of shoes from them and they're comfortable meets chic! Style these with a simple outfit and let them have a moment of their own.
