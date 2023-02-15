19 Short Wedding Guest Dresses To Sport For Spring and Summer Ceremonies
Warmer weather calls for lighter, shorter, and comfier outfits. It's a feat to find a dress that hits all three of these marks, especially for attending a spring or summer wedding ceremony. As the temperatures rise, make sure you're well prepared with an appropriate wedding guest dress style. We've got you covered with all of the picks below, which go above and beyond to make you feel both comfortable and confident.
More To Come Jaliyah Ruched Mini Dress ($88)
We adore the wispy long sleeves on this dress, which can keep you covered if it gets a little chilly.
City Chic Fate Floral Faux Wrap Dress ($109)
Florals are always a good idea for a guest wedding dress, especially if the big day is in the spring or summer.
Abercrombie Plunge Pleated Mini Dress ($110)
This pleated style elevates your look without being too over the top.
Saylor NYC Saydee Dress ($297)
You'll be wearing this formal mini dress to every event! It's modest, yet catches the eye with metallic materials.
Torrid Mini Chiffon Smocked Dress ($64)
The high neckline on this dress transforms what would've been a casual mini style into a more formal look that's perfect for the wedding and any bachelorette festivities.
Lulus Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress ($58)
The v-neck detail on this style adds a cute feminine touch, plus the dark teal color is absolutely stunning.
Lucy In The Sky Los Angeles Ivette Jacquard Fit and Flare Dress ($70)
The open back featured on this style makes it the perfect mini dress to wear to a summer wedding!
Free People Colette Convertible Mini Dress ($78)
Easy to style and comfortable to wear, you can't go wrong with this laid-back dress for a spring ceremony.
Urban Outfitters Lannette Long Sleeve Mini Dress ($79)
We could get lost in all the details on this dress – a bowtie back, sectioned peasant sleeves, and square neckline all come together to form the perfect wedding guest dress.
Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Puff Sleeve Drawcord Mini Dress ($32)
This mini dress keeps everything in check, with looser structure provided by the adjustable drawstring design.
Saylor NYC Carraway Dress ($121)
A pop of color never did any harm. This style is fairly straightforward, with flutter sleeves and a beautiful smocked bodice.
Free People Bonny Mini Dress ($128)
This casual wedding guest dress hugs your middle to accentuate your gorgeous figure, while being more relaxed along the skirt and shoulders.
Torrid Voluminous Textured Stretch Rayon Mini Skater Dress ($48)
If you're looking for comfort, a skater dress is a great way to go. The style is pretty effortless, plus you can dress it up with jewelry and accessories.
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Shirt Dress ($80)
Pair this adorable shirt dress with a pair of simple kitten heels for a laid-back summer wedding guest look.
Kiss The Sky Sugar Rush Mini Dress ($79)
Designed with super soft cotton, this mini wedding guest dress also flaunts a flirty open back look.
Wild Fable Balloon Long Sleeve Smocked Babydoll Dress ($28)
We absolutely love the green hue of this babydoll dress look. It's reminiscent of spring blooms, so you can rock it with confidence to all the weddings you're invited to this season.
Farmrio Rainbow Oxen Mini Dress ($265)
Where this mini dress when you're in desperate need of color but don't want to look too extra. This mini dress will also keep you warm with its long sleeves!
Favorite Daughter The Barely Holding It Together Dress ($228)
Multicolor florals are calling, and we're definitely going to pick up. This mini wedding guest dress will look stunning in the spring sunshine.
Knox Rose Ruffle Short Sleeve Eyelet A-Line Dress ($30)
The eyelet details on this style, along with flutter sleeves and a v-neck, make for a feminine and comfortable outfit.
